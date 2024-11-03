Photo Essay: Football Rolls Over William Paterson at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium

PATERSON, N.J. — The Montclair State University football team was firing on all cylinders Saturday afternoon as they posted their highest point total since last year’s homecoming game. They defeated the William Paterson Pioneers 39-6.

A crushing defensive effort led by senior linebacker Nicholas Burgess and senior defensive lineman Arnold Young shut down the Pioneer run game. William Paterson finished the game with -46 rushing yards.

The Red Hawks had no trouble scoring either. Junior quarterback Aidan McLaughlin finished the day with 11 completions for 126 yards and a passing touchdown. He brought the ball in the endzone himself twice.

Sophomore kicker Greg Casimir was a perfect four for four on field goal attempts, nailing two from over 50 yards. His 52-yard field goal is the longest Montclair State has made since 2003.

Hinchliffe Stadium is a national historic landmark and is known for being one of only two remaining Negro League baseball stadiums still standing. Montclair State President Johnathan Koppell and William Paterson President Richard J. Helldobler were on the field for the coin toss.

Larry Doby Jr., son of Paterson native Larry Doby, who broke the color barrier in the American League, was present at the game. He presented the game ball and spoke to both teams.

Head coach Mike Palazzo said after the game that his team made the most out of this historic win.

“It was an incredible atmosphere today at Hinchliffe Stadium,” Palazzo said. “From the National Anthem to the last whistle, it was an awesome day. Our team played hard and had a lot of stand out performances. Going to enjoy this one tonight and it’s back to work tomorrow.”