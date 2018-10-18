Photo Essay: Red Hawks Alumni Fly in for Homecoming Tailgate

Montclair State University held an alumni homecoming tailgate on Saturday in Lot 7 and Lot 8, giving students, faculty, alumni and fans a chance to kick back with family and friends before the homecoming football game. Montclair State took the win against The College of New Jersey, 28-0.

The tailgate provided beers from the Departed Soles Brewing Company out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The event also had food trucks that featured different types of cuisine, including gourmet sandwiches, burgers and Mexican food. Despite the dreary weather, many people showed up and supported the Red Hawks while participating in the pregame bash.