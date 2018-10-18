Photo Essay: Red Hawks Alumni Fly in for Homecoming Tailgate

Montclair State University held an alumni homecoming tailgate on Saturday in Lot 7 and Lot 8, giving students, faculty, alumni and fans a chance to kick back with family and friends before the homecoming football game. Montclair State took the win against The College of New Jersey, 28-0.
Different types of beer from Departed Soles Brewing Company was served at the homecoming tailgate. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
A server in the Pag’s food truck hands a burger to someone at the tailgate. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
The tailgate provided beers from the Departed Soles Brewing Company out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The event also had food trucks that featured different types of cuisine, including gourmet sandwiches, burgers and Mexican food. Despite the dreary weather, many people showed up and supported the Red Hawks while participating in the pregame bash.
From left to right: Montclair State University alumnus who graduated in 2009 with a degree in general humanities Ryan Corrigan, Montclair State alumna who graduated in 2009 with a degree in dance education Alyssa Corrigan holding her son Declan, Montclair State alumna who graduated in 2008 with a degree in dance musical theater Kim Dutton and her husband Don Dutton all pose for a photo as they enjoy the alumni tailgate. The Corrigans dated their freshman year of college at Montclair State and are now married with one son. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Police officers and EMT members were present at the tailgate in case of any emergencies. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
A family attending the homecoming tailgate eats the food that was sold in food trucks, including burgers and fries. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
A Montclair State football fan wears linebacker Nick Gauweiler’s jersey at the tailgate. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Ponchos were given out to people attending homecoming festivities because of the light rain. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion