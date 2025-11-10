Red Bulls II Advance To MLS Next Pro Cup In Comeback Vs. Philadelphia Union II

On the first day of November, the strong Philadelphia Union II took a trip north to face the New York Red Bulls II at Sports Illustrated Stadium. New York Red Bulls II were able to win 2-1 to move on to the MLS Next Pro Cup. Although New York was the host of the match as the No. 1 seed, it was a different setting for Red Bulls II, as the grass field differed from the turf they play on at MSU Soccer Park.

“It was definitely different playing here instead of MSU,” said striker Roald Mitchell. “The game slowed down a little since we were on grass, but we got more accustomed to it during the second half.”

Red Bulls II manager Michael Bradley reflected on bringing his team to a Cup Final, not even a full season into his managerial career in the United States.

“I’m proud of the career I had as a player, I loved every second of it,” said Bradley. “But the part of coaching being even more about the group is so special.”

The first half was filled with chances from both teams. Philadelphia Union II striker Stas Korzeniowski scored in the thirty-eighth minute, giving the Union II a 1-0 lead. The score would remain the same going into the halftime break.

“We just reminded the guys to calm down a little bit,” said Bradley. “They continued to play and push, even when an equalizer didn’t come right away.”

Red Bulls II midfielder and captain Adri Mehmeti talked about the intensity of the game, especially in the first half.

“The first 10 or so minutes had a lot of chaos,” said Mehmeti. “In the second half, everyone’s mindset shifted; the Union couldn’t even get into our half.”

Red Bulls II took the field in the second half with a new burst of energy. Roald Mitchell tied it up 1-1 in the seventy-first minute with a powerful strike.

“After that first goal, I knew it was only uphill from there,” said Mitchell. “I played to my strengths, and that’s what I got in return.”

Nate Worth was able to score at the 80 minute mark, but an offside call kept the game even. Just a few minutes later, Adri Mehmwti had a creative assist to Roald Mitchell, who secured the brace and took the lead for Red Bulls II in the 83rd minute. Mitchell took the ball out of the air and launched it into the back of the net.

“We’re going to really enjoy this one for a few days, but after that it’s back to work for the Cup,” said Mehmeti. “We all proved tonight that we deserve to be here.”

For players like Mehmeti, he has had a memorable season, being given the captain’s armband by coach Bradley.

“Starting from his first week, he (Bradley) was always giving me tips,” said Mehmeti. “Him giving me that trust to lead the team was a great experience.”

Bradley also made sure to credit the efforts of former Red Bulls II manager Ibrahim Sekagya, who coached the team for years and started the season as manager before Bradley took over.

“To be clear, Ibra Sekaya did a fantastic job with this group,” Bradley explained, “for the way he laid the groundwork this year and years past.”

New York Red Bulls II will return to Sports Illustrated Arena to face Colorado Rapids 2 in the Cup Final. They have gone above and beyond, rising to the occasion time and time again. Just one more game before they can crown themselves MLS Next Pro champions.