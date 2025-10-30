Red Bulls II Crush Carolina Core In Playoff Opener

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The New York Red Bulls II is moving on after a round one handling of Carolina.

The first round of the MLS Next Pro playoffs kicks off for the New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park, with Carolina Core FC taking the trip up from High Point, North Carolina. New York Red Bulls II immediately set the tone and ran away with a dominant 5-1 victory on Sunday, Oct. 19.

New York struck first with a Rafael Mosquera penalty kick in the third minute, after an obvious pull down on starting striker Roald Mitchell. They added another goal with an incredible Nehuén Benedetti chip to put the Red Bulls II up 2-0 in the thirty-fourth minute.

“We got off to a really good start,” said manager Michael Bradley. “We did well with our intensity and pressure, and I’m really proud.”

The New York offense continued to press forward, going into the halftime break up 2-0, with 10 total shots and controlling the game with 70 percent possession. Carolina Core FC had zero total shots to end the half.

Red Bulls II chose Carolina Core FC as their first opponent and took advantage of it.

“The main reason for choosing Carolina was simply that we finished first and they finished last,” said Bradley.

The second half began and the New York Red Bulls II kept their foot on the gas. Montclair-born Roald Mitchell kept the momentum going, with a sensational touch out of the air and added the third goal of the night in the 47th minute.

“I know how to keep that type of performance and get it back,” said Mitchell. “Hopefully there’s more goals to come.”

Mitchell’s family—including his mom, dad and brother were all in attendance. When asked about performing and scoring in front of his family and fans, his response was one of gratitude.

“It’s always a good feeling, especially scoring makes it that much better,” said Mitchell.

Just a few minutes later, Nehuén Benedetti earned a brace in the 48th minute, making it 4-0. Although he’s leading the team with 13 goals, when Benedetti was asked about his goal contributions, his response was humble and team-oriented.

“We did what we’ve been training all week for,” said Benedetti. “I am happy to help the team with two goals.”

Rafael Mosquera added a fifth goal and his brace in the 18th minute, his ninth goal of the season. Carolina Core FC was able to add one goal in the 83rd minute by Glory Nzingo.

The first round of the MLS Next Pro Playoffs was physical. Six yellow cards were handed out, and a lot more fouls followed. Coach Bradley was proud of how his players focused on the match first.

“I thought we handled the night in a really mature way,” said Bradley. “To not get caught up in the extra stuff is really good.”

The Red Bulls II put on a show for the crowd, but this took a full season of training and preparation.

“These guys competed all year to have a night like this and get into the playoffs,” said Bradley.

The New York Red Bulls II made a statement in their first match of the MLS Next Pro Playoffs. They sent a message to the rest of the bracket that the top seed-ed Red Bulls won’t be easy to take down.