Montclair State University’s Men’s Basketball team are now 3-0 to start the season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III regular season after getting a dominant 121-74 win in their home opener against Cairn University’s Men’s Basketball team.

The Red Hawks were in cruise control of the game from practically start to finish, continuing their stunning form in the early part of the 2026/27 season.

The team is looking to go one step further than last season when they reached the NJAC Championship finals but narrowly lost to The College of New Jersey 83-81. So far in the early part of the new season, the team is on a roll and they will hope to continue to form over the following weeks.

Freshman Matt Mikulka got the most points out of any other player on the team during the game, scoring 19 points as well as providing 3 assists.

“Coach sets me up for success every time,” Mikulka said of his scoring performance in the home opener. “Just doing what we work on everyday, and it helped me have a good day today.”

Coach Justin Potts, who is now in his eighth season as the head coach of the Montclair State University Men’s Basketball team, was delighted with his team’s performance and the atmosphere for the home opener.

“I felt the guys did a really good job,” Potts said. “I think our depth showed, obviously we were able to play a lot of guys.”

“I think it’s the best home atmosphere in New Jersey, to tell you the truth,” Potts continued, speaking about the Red Hawks faithful in the crowd. “It’s obviously on the smaller side, but it’s a great atmosphere; it gets loud in here.”

Despite the dominant win, the Red Hawks are not looking to slow down anytime soon and will look to continue to work well together, with sophomore Mason Thear talking about how the team’s results are what he sees as most important.

“All the stat lines, that doesn’t really mean anything to me as long as we win, that’s the most important thing,” Thear stated. “Team progress is the biggest thing, just making sure we’re getting in and getting work in and getting better every day.”

Montclair State’s Men’s Basketball will play their next game at Cortland State against the Red Dragons on the 21st of November at 1:00 pm, where the Red Hawks will look to get their fourth win in 4 games to start the season.