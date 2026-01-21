Red Hawks Reloaded: Montclair State Set for a Breakout 2025-26 Indoor Track Season

With new talent, returning leaders and elevated expectations, Montclair State enters the indoor track campaign ready to make noise across the NJAC and beyond.

Last season proved to be a significant one, as both the indoor and outdoor track teams made their mark by securing fourth place at the 2025 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships.

This year, the teams are under the guidance of new head coach Rich O’Connor, who takes the reins after serving as an assistant coach for three years under Peter Tuohy. O’Connor, a former sprinter himself, brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the program. His deep understanding of the sport and commitment to athlete development have already begun to shape a positive team culture.

“We’ve made improvements year after year and a big part of that is the leadership on the women’s side,” O’Connor said. “Athletes like McKay Alby, who won NJACs last year as a freshman and Jess Holler, who’s a senior now and is All-Region in the heptathlon outdoors, they take on the goals we have going into the season.”

O’Connor will also now inherit the men’s side after previously coaching just the women’s team.

“On the men’s side, we’re excited to be part of that group now,” said O’Connor. “They’ve been doing great things with Coach [Ian] Carter leading them and though he’s moved over to football now as associate head coach, we’re excited to welcome that group in. The goal is to build around that group and give them every opportunity to be successful.”

Senior Abigail Churchill ran her best times in both the 1500-meter and the 5-kilometer, setting records. She played a big role throughout the 2024 season, but also left her mark during the recent cross country season, setting a new record in the 6-kilometer and breaking the 22-minute barrier for the first time in over 22 years. Now, Churchill enters her final indoor season with more to be accomplished.

“She sets really high expectations for herself,” O’Connor said. “We stay focused on what we can control day to day. If she does that, she’s going to have an incredible indoor season… We want her to be All-Conference indoors and we want to lower her personal bests to see where that puts her in the conference, region and nation.”

The jumps group — perhaps the most talented of the rosters — anticipates putting up points at conferences, regionals and nationals. Last season, true freshman jumper Hiven Biffot had an unforgettable campaign, becoming the second triple jumper in Red Hawks’ history to earn first team All-American, finishing in third place at nationals. Biffot’s development will be one to monitor as he enters his sophomore season.

“I’m always aiming for the top,” Biffot told the Red Hawk Sports Network last spring. “I’m always going to be confident. That’s what I did with the triple jump.”

Meanwhile, for the men’s and women’s throwers, they have a new coaching staff and a new voice leading the camp. Rob Kessler is bringing a fresh approach, a competitive mindset, and putting focus on daily improvement.

“We really want to treat practice like a meet so that when we get to the meets, it doesn’t feel any different,” Kessler said. “No added pressure, just grinding.”

This year marks Coach Kessler’s first year leading the group, which he approaches with humility and purpose. “But what am I looking to bring? Positive energy. I wanted to bring the juice,” said Kessler.

With new leadership, an outsider could expect a transition year for the Red Hawks. The new staff, however, holds its bar high this winter.

“When we first started, we had to talk a lot about expectations,” said O’Connor. “Now, as we roll into this year, we know we want to be a top-three team in the conference. That’s something we talk about a lot, the expectations we have for ourselves and for the group. Athletes who’ve been part of the program from the start, we’re excited for where that group can take us into the indoor and outdoor season.”