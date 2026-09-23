Red Hawks Roll Past WestConn, 3-0, Behind Fast Start

Montclair State University’s men’s soccer team put on a show Sunday night at MSU Soccer Park, blitzing Western Connecticut State University with three first-half goals and coasting the rest of the way to a 3-0 win.

The Red Hawks (6-2-0) wasted no time getting on the board. Just six minutes in, defender Carlos Bedoya lofted a ball over the top of the WestConn defense to a streaking Josh Virgil, who fought off his defender and squared a pass to freshman midfielder Tyler Diaz at the top of the box.

Diaz did not need a second invitation, as he ripped a one-timer into the back of the net to make it 1-0. It was the second goal of Diaz’s college career, and the third assist in as many games for Virgil.

Montclair State kept the pressure on and doubled its lead just seven minutes later. Sophomore forward Tomas Monteiro worked the ball on the edge of the box and found Bedoya off a throw-in, who whipped a low cross into traffic. Midfielder Kenet Lopez got a foot on it and flicked it home for his first goal of the season.

By that point, the Red Hawks were completely dominating the run of play as the Wolves did not manage a single shot until the 29th minute, while Montclair State had already piled up eight.

The third goal came in the 35th minute and it was a good one. Freshman Robby Dasler weaved through a handful defenders on the far side of the field before setting up Kyle Moore just outside the box. Moore played a quick one-touch pass to a cutting Jake Winchock, who buried a left-footed shot past the keeper for his first goal since 2024. It was a meaningful score for the junior Winchock, finding the back of the net for the first time since his freshman campaign.

“I just felt so relieved. It has been a long time coming since freshman year,” Winchock said after the game following his goal.

It was also Moore’s third assist of the year, and the first collegiate assist for Dasler.

WestConn’s best look of the half came right after, when Pierre Soumeillant had to come up with a save to keep it 3-0 at the break.

The second half was a tighter, scrappier affair. Both teams cracked down defensively, and while the Wolves started finding a bit more space and generated six shots over the final 20 minutes, none of them tested Soumeillant, who finished with two saves and his fifth win of the season, plus his first clean 90-minute shutout.

By the final whistle, Montclair State had outshot WestConn 18-14 overall and 6-2 on goal. The Red Hawks have now allowed just 22 shots on target and five goals all season, with four shutouts to show for it.

Head coach Todd Tumelty was pleased with how his team handled a tough opponent. “We were able to create scoring chances early to jump out in front, and we did not allow many attempts on goal defensively,” he said. “We’ll look ahead to a full week of training after a busy stretch to prepare for another challenge on Saturday.”

Montclair State stays home to continue its four-game homestand, hosting Christopher Newport on Saturday, September 26 at 5:00 p.m.