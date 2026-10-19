Rowan’s Last-Minute Goal Denies Men’s Soccer a Signature Win

MONTCLAIR, N.J.— Montclair State University was seconds away from a statement victory. Instead, Rowan University found an equalizer with just 31 seconds remaining.

The Red Hawks settled for a 2–2 draw Wednesday night. They held two separate leads at MSU Soccer Park. Evan Vilaboy scored both Rowan goals, including the late equalizer.

The result moved Montclair State’s overall record to 11–2–2 this season. Rowan stayed unbeaten, leaving Montclair with a 9–0–3 overall record. Both teams finished the night with matching 3–0–2 conference records.

For much of Wednesday’s matchup, Montclair State looked positioned to win. The Red Hawks struck early and answered Rowan’s first equalizer. However, they could not protect their advantage through the finish.

Tomas Monteiro gave Montclair an early lead at 7:26. Josh Virgil provided the assist on Monteiro’s opening goal. The finish marked Monteiro’s 12th goal of the season.

That early breakthrough gave the hosts an immediate advantage. It also forced Rowan to chase the game almost immediately.

Montclair State limited Rowan to one shot before the break. The Red Hawks recorded three attempts during that opening half. Neither goalkeeper recorded a save during the first 45 minutes.

The Profs earned three first-half corners but could not break through. Montclair State entered halftime holding the same narrow 1–0 advantage.

The second half brought more scoring and several cautions. Rowan finally pulled even through Vilaboy’s penalty at 62:41. His conversion erased a lead Montclair State held for 55 minutes.

The Red Hawks needed little time to deliver their response. Sebastian Lapczynski converted another penalty kick at the 65:22 mark. His third goal this season restored Montclair State’s one-goal advantage.

Only two minutes and 41 seconds separated those penalty goals. The Red Hawks answered quickly, placing the pressure back on Rowan.

The Red Hawks continued generating opportunities throughout the second half. They outshot the visitors 6–3 after the halftime break. Montclair State also earned five second-half corners against Rowan’s two.

Those numbers helped the Red Hawks finish with nine total shots. The Profs managed four, although both teams recorded three on target.

Jake Winchock led the Red Hawks with two shot attempts. Monteiro, Lapczynski and Tyler Diaz supplied Montclair State’s shots on goal.

The match also featured frequent whistles, particularly during the second half. Montclair State committed 18 fouls, while Rowan finished with seven. Several cautions added further interruptions as the teams battled late.

Still, Montclair State carried its lead into the game’s final minute. The Red Hawks were approaching a hard-earned conference victory.

Vilaboy changed that outcome with his finish at 89:29. DJ Mosley and Tanner Grozinski earned assists on the equalizer. Suddenly, Montclair State had almost no time for another answer.

Vilaboy scored on both of his shots during the match. His efficiency helped the Profs overcome their limited number of opportunities.

Goalkeepers Pierre Soumeillant and Mike Moore each made one save. Both played every minute and surrendered two goals apiece.

Montclair State finished ahead in shots and corner kicks Wednesday. However, those advantages could not secure the result it wanted.

The Red Hawks twice found themselves ahead against unbeaten Rowan. They finished just 31 seconds short of keeping that lead.