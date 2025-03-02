Salange Bell: From the Soccer Pitch to the Basketball Court

Since 1990, there have been five women who have won New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) goalkeeper of the year for Montclair State University. Out of the five, Salange Bell is the only one to earn the prestigious honor as a freshman.

Coming off a successful 2023 campaign that saw the Red Hawks reach the NCAA Division III tournament, no one knew what to expect in net with All-NJAC Honorable mention goalkeeper Haley Martin graduating to play professionally in Australia.

Although the team would return key players such as Aileen Cahill and Emmi DeNovellis, there was a question mark relative to who would anchor the backline of defense.

With more than capable upperclassmen such as Maddie Schill and Julia Dellisanti all jousting for the position, the competition was at an all-time high- making the decision a difficult one for head coach Pat Naughter.

“It’s tough, with Maddie [Madison Schill] who could have potentially been an all-conference in her own right, and [Julia Dellisanti’s] experience, the decision in deciding a starter was not easy,” said head coach Naughter.

Despite being an underclassman and new to the team, Bell won the goalkeeper position thanks to what Naughter described as having, “an innate ability that other kids do not have.”

“[Bell’s] athletic ability and her ability to get from post to post set her apart,” Naughter said. “Her ability to make that special save. All three kids can make the saves you need to make, but Salange has the ability to make saves that other kids can’t.”

High school club coaches raved to Naughter about Bell’s athletic ability and quickness, oftentimes saying Bell has some of the best feet they have ever seen.

Coincidentally, Bell’s mother has marveled over her daughter’s feet since Bell was a youth player.

“Who would have known that Salange’s nickname, ‘Happy Feet’ would show up in soccer? She was only three when she was given that name,” her mother said. “Her drive and determination to win had parents upset on the sideline and she was believed to be too aggressive. ”

In high school, Bell played for Montclair United until she was invited to play in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), a highly respected youth soccer developmental league that has produced many professionals, including U.S. Olympian Mallory Pugh.

While playing in the ECNL, Bell played for a youth club team called MatchFit, where she won All-Conference honors. She also won All-Conference honors in track and basketball, showcasing her versatility as an all-around athlete.

Despite Bell’s success entering her freshman campaign at Montclair State, the road started off a bit bumpy with the team holding a 2-3-5 record.

Amid the losing record, Bell never gave up more than a goal in any of the games played. This left room for optimism understanding that if the Red Hawks could get their offense going, they could turn things around.

Coach Naughter credited goalkeeper coach Nicole Carbone, who he said was “the glue to keeping all the goalkeepers united.”

The Red Hawks did indeed turn their season around; finishing the season with a 9-5-5 record overall and 6-2-1 in conference play – never losing a game at home.

Bell played and started in all 20 games and only allowed an astonishing 17 goals – 0.85 GA/AVG.

She won rookie player of the week twice and accrued 10 shutouts on the season – eight in which resulted in a win.

Bell’s brilliance on the field was not only recognized by the NJAC, but the entire region. She went on to earn All-Region IV Second Team recognition to go along with her winning NJAC Goalkeeper of the Year and First Team All-NJAC.

Riding momentum entering postseason play, Bell and her teammates flourished in the first two rounds of the NJAC tournament. After allowing only a single goal to skip past her for two games combined, her lockdown defense would also be a catalyst to helping the Red Hawks reach the NJAC Finals for a second consecutive season.

Unfortunately, the Red Hawks would ultimately come up short in the title game, losing 4-1 to TCNJ.

Although her team would eventually lose in the finals, Bell reflected on how she would learn from her experience reaching the finals and use it as a motivator for the next upcoming season.

“I think the experience made me stronger as a player and person due to how mad I was when we lost,” she said.

Although Bell did not achieve her ultimate goal in winning the NJAC title, she has a lot to look forward to moving forward. Coach Naughter reflected on being proud of the growth that Bell showcased for the duration of the season.

“One thing I am most excited about is the growth and maturity she developed throughout the season,” Naughter said.

Bell’s growth throughout the season left fans ecstatic about her future endeavors. Bell has been open about playing soccer professionally, stating that it is a definite goal of hers.

In addition to Bell’s success on the soccer field, she is no slouch when it comes to her skills on the court.

Bell was an all-conference player coming out of high school and has loved the game of basketball since she was in 6th grade. After trying out for the women’s team, she was announced to be a part of the roster.

After finishing with a 21-4 overall record and 15-3 in conference play. The season marked the team’s best finish since the 2017-18 season.

The core of the team consists of upperclassmen and veterans who have stepped up and made their mark. With Bell’s soccer season ending just a week prior to the start of the basketball season, Bell has not seen the court as much as she may have hoped or has in the past.

Despite this, Bell has never allowed her lack of playing time stop her from cheering and rooting for her teammates. She reflected on what this experience has done for her mentally.

“During soccer season I feel that there was a lot of pressure on me and now there is not that much pressure,” Bell said. “I think that just being on the bench and cheering my teammates on, which I have not done a lot of throughout my career, has definitely given me a better perspective and has allowed me to pick up a few things. I am grateful for the opportunity to not be as stressed but also looking forward to the opportunity to play on the court.”

With a roster that consists of three seniors and a graduate student, there will be ample opportunities for Bell to showcase her skills on the court in the future.

The team enters the NJAC tournament as the 2nd overall seed as they look to win the NJAC for the first time since 2018.

With the Red Hawks hosting William Paterson to begin tournament play Wednesday, Bell will be looking to add an NJAC title to her long list of accolades in just her freshman year.