Since2020: Madelyn Santorelli Remembers Her Freshman Year During The Height Of COVID-19

During the first week in March, The Montclarion will be publishing content related to the two-year commemoration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the effect it has had on Montclair State University’s campus community #Since2020.

In the last two years, the world has been presented with challenges that would have been unthought of in 2019. The most impactful event of this recent time period was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From shutting down venues to being locked at home for several months, the pandemic had the world shifting in a direction no one was expecting.

Freshman athletes of last year were the pinnacle of student struggle as they were tasked to handle work on their own while entering a new chapter in their life. One student athlete, now a sophomore, who had obstacles to overcome in the 2021 spring semester was Montclair State University women’s lacrosse player Madelyn Santorelli.

“The social aspect was a huge deal for me last season,” Santorelli said. “The team’s chemistry had felt delayed and my teammates would talk about how they missed meeting with the men’s lacrosse team two seasons prior.”

Although she was around supportive teammates, the sophomore attacker emphasizes the “nerve-wracking” and “isolated” feeling of being one of two freshmen on the team. Due to COVID-19, restricted recruiting was done for the 2021 season, and little production was brought by Santorelli due to an ACL injury that held her to no in-game appearances and limited practice.

In the nine games played for the Red Hawks, the women’s lacrosse team finished the season with an overall record of 8-1 while finishing with a perfect 5-0 conference record. The Red Hawks had dominated all season long, which could have opened up key minutes to evaluate their upcoming talent.

Unfortunately, the dominance reached its end at the 2021 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship game. In what could have been a perfect season, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) breezed through the Montclair State Red Hawks with a final score of 16-6.

A result like this could have been different if the Red Hawks had the depth production of new faces similar to Santorelli.

“It was exhausting to think about the pandemic during the season because I knew it impacted the team at the end,” Santorelli said. “I didn’t know what I was doing for school as a freshman and it felt like we did nothing in practice because it was so limited, especially for me and what I went through with my injury. I think we could have used more freshmen to adjust for the future.”

Although Santorelli had not played in games last year, there was still pride in supporting her teammates. On the contrary, she was left cheering on her own most of the time in away games. She remembered the rival game at Rowan University in which the school’s athletic department was not allowing visitor fans into the bleachers because of COVID-19.

“It would’ve made the games more exciting if fans were in attendance back then, especially if there were Red Hawks supporters at Rowan,” Santorelli said. “Our recent game against Haverford College at Sprague Field had the bleachers filled with fans and it could definitely push all of us to go our hardest.”

Mental struggles were getting the best of Santorelli in 2021, with her heart-breaking injury and the pandemic limiting her social interactions, including academic focus.

As the world begins to see brighter days in 2022, the attacker for the Red Hawks sees better days ahead for herself and her teammates. Though she, unfortunately, suffered another ACL injury this past December, Santorelli has high hopes in practice being more accessible, team meetings being conducted and, of course, supporters attending all games.

Although it’s the same challenge of not being able to perform out there with her teammates for a second straight season, Santorelli believes her play and recovery have been making tremendous strides towards delivering a great campaign next season.

“When I went to one of our first practices for this season, I could tell things were going back to normal,” Santorelli said. “The [team was running] great. Although everything isn’t normal yet, I would say the world as we once knew it is going back to how we want it.”