The Heartbeat of Montclair State Men’s Basketball

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – 727 days. 23 months. 17,448 hours.

These numbers may seem ordinary to most, but for junior forward Tyson Allen, they represent hope.

They marked the time he spent recovering, dreaming and fighting to return to his favorite game. On the day Allen returned to the hardwood for the first time in two years, he said that the energy in the gym was electric.

“It’s hard to put into words how I was feeling,” Allen said. “I was very excited and a little nervous, but once I stepped on the court, all nerves went away, and it was just first nature.”

For Allen, it was more than just his return to the court. It represented the end result of countless small triumphs celebrated along the way – bending his knee, walking without crutches and, finally, tying his shoes. Most people take these actions for granted, but for Allen, each one was a hard-earned victory.

Allen’s road to Montclair State began with an unexpected encounter in West Chester, Pennsylvania, where Coach Justin Palazzi discovered him during a competition. Initially hesitant to commit, Allen credited his mother, Amanda, for encouraging him to visit the school.

“My mom told me I should just check it out because you never know,” Allen said. That visit solidified his decision and marked the beginning of his college career.

Allen made an early impression as a freshman, receiving recognition as New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Week. But after just seven games, his promising season suddenly stopped. A chipped fragment of tibia stuck in his patella tendon necessitated surgery, causing him to redshirt.

The recovery process was far from simple. Lingering swelling revealed a cartilage defect beneath his kneecap, necessitating another procedure – a MACI surgery that sidelined him for 14 months. Despite the long road ahead, Allen refused to give up hope.

“I’ve learned how strong I am,” Allen said. “I could’ve given up a long time ago, but I’m still here, still fighting, and I’m not done yet.”

Amanda was heartbroken watching her son endure setback after setback.

“He worked tirelessly to come back,” she said. “To see him go down again was devastating.”

However, her confidence in her son, as well as their shared belief in God’s plan, gave them strength.

“Faith isn’t just about trusting God when things go well,” Amanda said. “It’s about believing no matter what. We’ve always reminded Tyson that his story is part of a greater plan, even if we don’t understand it yet.”

After two years of relentless recovery, Allen finally returned to the court. But just two games later, disaster struck again – he tore his Achilles.

Two long years of recovery. Two short games back. Another devastating injury.

For many, this would have meant the end. For Allen, it was simply another chapter in his life.

“My faith has been one of the biggest factors in getting through my injuries,” he said. “Knowing that my journey and what I’m going through is for a reason, and trusting God that everything will work out, is one of the biggest reasons I just don’t quit.”

His teammates have drawn inspiration from his unstoppable mindset and his hard work. Graduate guard Kieran Flanagan said that Allen’s story drives him to play harder.

“Seeing Tyson work so hard to get back on the floor made us all value the opportunity to play,” said Flanagan. “The way he has responded to adversity, always showing up with a smile, is truly inspiring. He’s a leader on and off the court.”

Even after only nine games in a Montclair State uniform, his impact extends far beyond the stat sheet.

“I told him the other day, that he has played nine games in a [Montclair State] uniform and somehow he is the heartbeat of the team,” Amanda said. “His impact reflects who he is, not what has happened to him.”

Allen’s unshakable strength and dedication continue to shine as he prepares for another comeback. For the Red Hawks, his story represents more than perseverance – it embodies the indomitable spirit that drives their team.