The Montclarion’s 2025 Player of the Year: Jacob Morales

If you’ve watched Montclair State University men’s basketball recently, then you know the impact that senior forward Jacob Morales has. From leading the team in nearly every offensive category in 2024 to hitting a buzzer-beater that brought the Red Hawks past Alvernia University, Morales has already cemented himself among the greats in Montclair State basketball history. What you may not know, however, is how he got to this point.

“I started playing basketball probably in kindergarten,” Morales said. “What got me into basketball, honestly, was just playing with my friends. Travel teams, rec leagues… I just kind of fell in love with the game. My high school always had a really good basketball team when I was growing up, so I would always go to those games, and that kind of made me fall in love with the environment of the game.”

Morales didn’t just attend his high school basketball games; he played and he excelled. He attended Pascack Hills High School and achieved First Team All-North Jersey, First Team All-Bergen County, and First Team All-Big North accolades.

Even with this level of play, it’s still a big decision for a high school athlete to decide whether or not they want to continue their athletic career in college.

“I think my mindset was kind of different in a way,” Morales said. “I just wanted to be the best high school player I could be. I wasn’t thinking too much about college basketball until it was pretty late, probably like midway through my sophomore year, [or] junior year, I finally started thinking, maybe I can do this in college. Once I got that in my mind, it became this is my dream, this is my goal, I gotta do this.”

Morales’s college career began at Springfield College, where he started in 17 out of the team’s 20 games in his freshman year. He then took his talents to Rutgers University, but after not getting much playing time, decided to come to Montclair State. For Morales, it was an instant fit.

“I grew up playing with two of the guys who were on the team, which was really cool,” Morales said. “Grant Holbrook, who graduated and Ryan Cassels, who’s still on the team. I grew up playing with them and playing against them, so I knew them; they were on the team and that really helped.”

Morales’ his prior experience with the team went beyond the other players and extended to the staff.

“I knew Coach [Sean] Rossi from my AAU team that I played for, so I knew a bunch of the people, which made it a lot easier to transition and made it a lot more attractive,” Morales said. “Obviously, the style that we play, that was really attractive to me as well, so I thought I could fit in with that.”

Fitting in is exactly what Morales has done. He was voted as the first-ever Montclarion Sports Player of the Year by the sports section, a testament to his accomplishments as a Red Hawk. He was asked how this honor made him feel, being recognized by his peers at Montclair State.

“That’s awesome, it’s definitely cool to see other people think so highly of you,” Morales said. “It’s definitely humbling, but it’s nice. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into what we do over at the men’s basketball program. Individual awards come from that, so it’s pretty cool.”

Morales was a game changer every time he stepped on the court for Montclair State last season. Stats from Morales’ 2024-2025 campaign include a team-leading 19.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 1.9 steals per game. His 108 made three pointers were the most in Montclair State history, adding a franchise record to his resumé.

While Morales’ dominant 2024 season, which helped lead the Red Hawks to their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) trophy since 2003, was capped off by a masterful performance against William Paterson on Jan. 29, 2025. He notched 40 points and 10 rebounds in the 123-92 victory.

Men’s basketball looks to become repeat NJAC champions for the first time in over 40 years. If they’re going to get there, Morales is sure to lead the charge.