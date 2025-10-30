The Red Hawks’ Undefeated Streak Lives to See Another Day

Another game, another challenge – and still no losses. The women’s soccer team of Montclair State University keep their unbeaten streak after a nail-biting 2-2 tie against Rowan University on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Montclair State put themselves in a difficult spot right out of the gates by allowing Rowan to strike first. Sophomore midfielder Angela Oliveto connected with the top left corner of the net to give the opposition an early 1-0 lead within the opening three minutes of the contest.

After the hot start, Rowan’s offense went quiet, as this would be their only shot on net for the rest of the first half. The problem going into the break was not the Red Hawks’ sparkling defense, but rather the fact that they were having a difficult time finding the back of the net.

The women still found themselves down by a score of 1-0 heading into halftime; however, there is one theme that remains constant with this group: They’re resilient collective who never gives up until the final whistle is blown.

“Rowan definitely had a strong defense, but as a team we really communicated well,” said junior midfielder Shannon Mullins. “We talked through it and made sure that we didn’t get frustrated. When we had the opportunity to go to the goal, we did that.”

The Red Hawks looked energized coming out of the locker room and were determined not to go down without a fight.

In the 56th minute, senior forward Kylie Prendergast finally broke through for Montclair State, tying it at one a piece. Prendergast’s right-footed shot into the near post was her eighth goal of the season, as she has really gotten into a groove after starting slow to begin the year.

“I get Kylie got off to a slow start numbers-wise, but her work rate has been awesome and she has been great,” head coach Patrick Naughter said. “I am not surprised because eventually they say ‘ball don’t lie,’ and eventually the ball is going to hit the back of the net.”

The game would not stay tied for long, as the ball from the far end line was centered in front of the net for Oliveto once more. Rowan was able to reclaim a 2-1 lead over the Red Hawks for roughly 11 minutes before they were met with retaliation.

Following a corner kick, there was a scramble that jumbled the ball around until it found the foot of Mullins in the right place at the right time. She cut to the right and sent it soaring past the goalkeeper to tie it yet again for Montclair State.

Mullins has been raging hot for the Red Hawks, as her goal on Saturday marked not just her 17th goal of the season, but it was also her sixth goal scored in the past six games.

“There’s obviously pressure when you are down 2-1 with only a couple minutes left in the game,” said Mullins on the goal. “I just stayed composed, waited for the right time, and got the shot off.”

In the final minutes of the game, neither Montclair State nor Rowan was able to jump out in front for the victory, and this put an end to a hard-fought battle. Although the Red Hawks did not get the win, they still made program history by becoming the first women’s soccer team to go unbeaten through 14 games since 2013.

“There are six teams in the country who are undefeated right now, and we are one of them,” stated coach Naughter on the season. “I have been doing this for 16 years, and there has been only one other time that I have been undefeated this late in the year. There is great character and chemistry with this group.”

The Red Hawks are now looking forward to their next matchup against Ramapo College on Wednesday, Oct. 22, with the hopes of keeping their undefeated streak alive in their fifteenth game of the year.