Volleyball Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion vs Stockon University

It all came down to the final set as the Montclair State University volleyball team faced off against Stockton University in the New Jersey Athletic Conference [NJAC] Tournament semifinals.

Both teams had a lot of stake, as the winner was scheduled to play in the NJAC finals to play William Paterson.

The first set looked dominant from the beginning for Stockton. The Ospreys started the match with a two-point lead a point by Stockton junior setter Regan Mendick was able to extend it.

The Red Hawks were then energized after a kill by freshman right-side Sarah Capone. Stockton then gained three more points against the Red Hawks.

A late Montclair State push was not enough, as Stockton was able to hold onto their advantage, winning the first set 25 to 14.

After the first set, Montclair State put itself into full gear. Osprey sophomore right-side Nicole Palmer got the scoring going but the Red Hawks soon followed with two points by freshman outside hitter Camryn Muuss.

In the middle of the set, the Red Hawks went on a six-point run. Stockton was able to get back on the board by gaining seven points putting them at twenty points. The Red Hawks were able to keep the momentum on their side, as they won the set by five points.

It was anyone’s game heading into the third set. Stockton once again gained the first point of the set. The Red Hawks also gained a point. This set was the tightest out of all of the sets from the game. It got the crowd going because after one team scored the other one soon followed. Montclair ultimately took the win in this set at 25 to 23.

The Ospreys wanted to tie up the game in the fourth set and they did just that. Muuss. By the end of the set, Stockton won 25 to 18. This win led to the tie and deal-breaking set.

As the intensity at Panzer Athletic Center grew so did the pressure of both teams going into the tiebreaker set. One team was going to clinch a birth into the NJAC final and the other would have their season come to an abrupt end.

Montclair State started this set strong by gaining two points from junior libero Emma Hatcher. Stockton did not let the Red Hawk run last, striking down three consecutive points.

The game came down to the wire, with both teams trading points. With the tiebreaker only going to 15 points, the players knew the value of each play.

In the end, the Red Hawks blinked first. Stockton won the tiebreaker set 16 to 14, winning the match by the thinnest of margins. Montclair State’s young and hungry volleyball team now has to regroup and build toward 2025.