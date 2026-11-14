William Paterson Prevails to Eliminate Volleyball from NJAC Tournament

The Montclair State University volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday evening, dropping a four-set battle to William Paterson University, 3-1, in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) quarterfinals at Panzer Athletic Center.

The Red Hawks (22-9) took full control in the first set, soaring to a 25-15 decision, but the Pioneers (20-11) rallied to earn three consecutive set victories of 26-24, 25-23, and 25-21 to advance to the NJAC Semifinals.

In the second set, Montclair State held onto a 24-20 advantage, on the brink of taking a 2-0 set lead, but William Paterson had other plans. The Pioneers stormed back for six unanswered points, forcing four consecutive attack errors to take the set 26-24.

The surge was led by freshman middle blocker Kristen Mendez, who started the run with a kill and rode five service points to close out the second frame.

“We had players step up when we needed them to step up,” William Paterson head coach Kevin Rodgers said. “We had our middle, Kristen, go back there and serve for the longest amount of service points she served all season… So the difference in the second set was really her.”

The third set was a back-and-forth duel between the rivals separated by Route 46. Montclair State powered their way to a 23-21 lead, when the atmosphere inside Panzer Athletic Center once again shifted.

A kill attempt to the back right corner by the Pioneers’ Makayda Aldrich was ruled in bounds by the officials, leading to turmoil from the Montclair State faithful who believed the ball landed outside the playing area. Montclair State head coach Eduardo Stawinski was given a yellow card after an interaction with one of the officials, then two students were ejected from the venue for language towards the officiating, creating a break in the action.

The stoppage did not lean in Montclair’s favor, as William Paterson capitalized and notched three unanswered points to claim set three by a score of 25-23.

The fourth set would turn out to be the last of Montclair State’s season.

Intensity ramped up in the first half as the Red Hawks clawed to keep their season alive, pushing to an 11-9 lead with a kill from middle blocker Lily Thomas.

That lead would be the last that Montclair State could hold in the match, as the William Paterson offense continued the relentless pressure. A 6-1 run put the Pioneers ahead 15-12. The Red Hawks fought back, but were never able to sustain momentum, dropping the set 25-21.

With the final buzzer, William Paterson secured a date with the NJAC’s number one ranked Rowan University in Glassboro on Thursday in the tournament semifinal, a match which they ultimately dropped in four sets. Montclair State finishes with their third-straight 20-win season, the second in a row that has ended at the hands of William Paterson in conference tournament play.

“There’s a lot more positives than just the game tonight,” Stawinski said. “We’re gonna learn from this… I’m proud of the effort.”

After the conclusion of the game, several Red Hawks took home NJAC awards and achieved career milestones.

Junior Bryn Bautista earned NJAC first-team honors, the only Red Hawk to do so. Bautista led Montclair State with 316 kills for the season, and finished second on the team in digs with 338. Bautista’s leadership on the court reflects in her feelings on the team.

“Win or lose, these are my girls, and I’m proud of every single one of them,” Bautista said after the match. “Not the outcome we wanted, but we’re gonna come back stronger next year.”

Freshman Aleena Whitehead was awarded second-team honors, additionally being named NJAC Rookie of the Year. Her 554 digs this year were the second-best mark in program history.

Sophomore Lucy Cornelius was also named an All-NJAC second-team selection. With 50 assists on the night, Cornelius surpassed the 2,000-assist mark for her collegiate career and is currently on pace to become the first player in program history to record 4,000 assists.

Freshman Isabelle Hawkinson was named an All-NJAC honorable mention. The Montana native received two NJAC rookie of the week selections this season.

Montclair State will graduate four seniors: Zoey Horn, Lily Thomas, Erin Saunders and Sofia DiProfio.

“What they’ve done here for four years has been amazing,” Stawinski said. “The way that they’ve evolved from freshmen who were nervous to be here to leaving as seniors people looked up to, that’s the thing that I think is more important in the end.”

Stawinski was asked to come up with one word to describe the Red Hawks mentality going into 2027. He didn’t hesitate with his answer:

“Hungry.”