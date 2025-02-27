Women’s Basketball Advances to NJAC Title Game

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Standout performances by freshman forward Alyssa Craigwell and senior center Olivia Vero helped carry the Montclair State University women’s basketball team to a 67-55 victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) semifinal game.

They defeated number three seeded William Paterson University.

The Red Hawks are now set to take on The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in the conference championship game Saturday afternoon.

Vero did not wait to make her impact on the game felt. Before the first half was over, she had already recorded her seventh double-double of the season. Graduate guard Sophie Beneventine was able to consistently find her in the paint and whether there was one defender on her or several, Vero kept delivering bucket after bucket.

Vero said that the ‘win or go home’ nature of the playoffs drove her to play even harder.

“This would be my last game [as a Red Hawk] if we didn’t win,” Vero said. “We have a lot of experience. We have a lot of seniors, a lot of juniors, that know this could be their last time [as well]. So I think we left it all out there.”

Craigwell, who also recorded a double-double, was unstoppable from midrange and in the paint, finishing with 27 points. The stats might not tell the whole story, as the newly minted NJAC Rookie of the Year caused chaos for the Pioneers while they attempted to move their offense up the floor.

As a group, the Red Hawks showed resilience in the third quarter, when the Pioneers pulled the game to within six points. Junior guard Alexis Strollo dove for loose balls, while freshman guard Madison Marcotte played aggressive defense.

Montclair State was able to rally to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Harvey said that effort is what put her team over the Pioneers.

“I think [effort] has been the difference this year,” Harvey said. “I mean, they play as hard as they possibly can every minute, no matter who it is, top to bottom. I’m just super proud of them.”

When the final buzzer sounded, the Red Hawks poured onto the court, knowing they would be making their first NJAC championship game appearance since 2021. Harvey said that everyone in the program stepped up in a major way.

“This has been tireless work since last April to turn things around and change our program and bring some new recruits in, and get everyone to buy in, and everybody from top to bottom has done a phenomenal job, and our players really rose to the occasion,” Harvey said.

Vero said that this team, which was picked to miss the playoffs entirely in the preseason coaches’ poll, play with a chip on their shoulder.

“We were picked to be seventh in the conference this year,” Vero said. “We knew we had something special. And all the work has pushed us to this point, and we’re just excited to be here.”

Wednesday night’s victory also delivered another career achievement for Harvey: her 200th NJAC win. She reflected on the many players and staff that helped her hit this milestone.

“I think why it’s today is special is because I had so many [alumni] that came back to watch us in the playoffs, and so many text us in the playoffs,” Harvey said. “It’s just a reminder of all these wonderful, amazing people that I now know and have a part of my life because of this job.”

Montclair State now advances to the NJAC Championship Game against the top-seeded TCNJ Lions. A win on Saturday would also give the Red Hawks an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Harvey said that she wants to keep winning to keep her team in contention for a title.

“Obviously, we want to try to win a championship but I just want to keep coaching them,” Harvey said. “I’ve had more fun [coaching them] than I’ve had in a long time.”

Vero said that she is now ready to go to battle for the conference crown.

“I’m so proud of this team, and I love this group of girls,” Vero said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”