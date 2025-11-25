Women’s Basketball Eyes Another Successful Season on the Heels of an NJAC Championship

The Montclair State University women’s basketball team displayed an incredible turnaround season in 2024-2025, improving their year-to-year win total by 15, and winning the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championship after missing the tournament entirely the previous winter. With a storybook campaign in the rearview, the Red Hawks have moved on in pursuit of greater success.

“I knew that I wanted to play in a fast-paced environment and just play on a team that has the same goals as me,” said junior transfer Bella Bruce, who has made an immediate impact with the Red Hawks. “We want to get championships, and we want to make it to the NCAA tournament.”

Bruce has opened up the season strongly, averaging over 13 points per game after transferring from Randolph-Macon College. That mark is second to reigning NJAC Rookie of the Year Alyssa Craigwell. Despite an incredible freshman season, Craigwell still sees room for improvement in year two.

“My goal is to get Player of the Year and get first team and all that,” said Craigwell. “I think I could get in better shape for conditioning and just get better at my footwork and shots.”

Craigwell is a harsh critic. Her scoring ranked second in the entire conference last season, her field goal percentage leading everyone. Yet, the dominance is abundant to begin the 2025-2026 campaign. Against Delaware Valley University on Nov. 19, Craigwell led Montclair State in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.

Last season would not have been possible without the contributions of Craigwell, among other returners. Alexis Strollo and Madison Marcotte also come back this fall as starters for the Red Hawks, but minutes will need to be filled in place of the departed Olivia Vero and Sophie Beneventine, both of whom were named All-NJAC last season.

That is where Bruce comes into the picture. With her help, Randolph-Macon won its conference and danced to the sweet sixteen. Bruce, though, sees an opportunity to continue the Red Hawks’ upward trajectory.

“Just coming in and just picking up where they left off and continuing to reach that goal everyday,” said Bruce. “I think our practices are hard. Coach gets on us and the relationships I have with my teammates and my coaches have been really great.”

Montclair State also sees promise in its youth. Exactly half of the Red Hawks to see the floor this season are underclassmen, a surprising lack of experience for a nationally ranked team. Under the reigning NJAC Coaching Staff of the Year and 19th-year head coach Karin Harvey, they will be thrust into critical moments immediately.

“The Red Hawks are focused on building strong chemistry as they blend a talented group of newcomers with a core of experienced returners,” Harvey said as part of the NJAC season preview. “With a commitment to defense, discipline and teamwork, the team is poised to make a strong statement in conference play.”

NJAC play is on deck, with Montclair State set to take on rival Rowan University at home. The reigning conference champions will once again begin their trek toward another title, no longer as the dark horse, but instead with a target on their backs.