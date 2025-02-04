Women’s Basketball Moves to First Place After Critical NJAC Win

The Montclair State University women’s basketball team stands alone at the top of the New Jersey Athletic Conference table after winning possibly their biggest game of the season.

They defeated William Paterson University Wednesday night, 68-54.

The lead-up to this game was important for both programs, as both teams were 9-2 in conference play.

Junior guard Alex Strollo said Montclair State is a completely different team from when they last met with the Pioneers in November.

“It was so important; we knew what we had to do,” said Strollo. “We’ve been prepping for it, and we’re not the same team we were last time we played against them.”

The game began with Montclair State grabbing an early 4-2 lead, as freshman forward Alyssa Craigwell and senior center Olivia Vero both scored on layups.

However, William Paterson quickly responded with a 7-0 run, taking a 9-4 advantage midway through the first quarter.

The Red Hawks didn’t panic and bounced back with a surge of their own, scoring seven unanswered points to regain a slim 11-9 lead with 2:32 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Pioneers tied the game at 11 after a couple of successful free throws, but Vero made her presence felt once more, finishing a fast-break layup in the closing seconds to give her team a 13-11 lead as the first quarter came to a close.

The second quarter saw the Pioneers quickly shift momentum back in their favor with a 7-0 run, giving them an 18-13 lead early in the period.

However, the Red Hawks were determined to fight back. Montclair State responded with a dominant 11-2 run, reclaiming the lead at 24-20 with 2:36 left in the half.

The Pioneers would not go down without a fight, trimming the deficit to two points after a quick layup.

Vero wasn’t done yet, scoring another layup and adding a free throw to push the Red Hawks’ lead back to five.

The Red Hawks had weathered the early offensive onslaught from William Paterson, and their defense had begun to stifle the Pioneers’ scoring opportunities.

Coming out of halftime, the two teams seemed evenly matched, trading baskets through the early stages of the third quarter.

Montclair State started to seize control, with graduate guard Sophie Beneventine facilitating the entire offense and passing it to junior forward Isabella Orlando, hitting a crucial three-pointer that sparked a game-changing 10-0 run.

Strollo said that the Red Hawks put forth their best effort to walk away with the win.

“We knew we had to stick together,” said Strollo. “We didn’t have the same lineup like we usually do. We talked about it at halftime, and we left it all out there.”

The Pioneers tried to respond, scoring five straight points to reduce the gap, but junior guard Shannon Hughes scored the final points of the period on a tip-in layup, putting the Red Hawks up 52-38 heading into the final quarter.

The rest of the match was all about Montclair State’s ability to maintain their composure and manage their lead.

Despite their best efforts, the Pioneers could not get any closer than nine points for the final period.

With their 16-point advantage intact, Montclair cruised to an 80-62 victory, their eighth consecutive win.

The Red Hawks also extended their winning streak in conference play to 10 straight games and are still undefeated in 2025.

Head coach Karin Harvey told montclairathletics.com that the game was a hard fight.

“William Paterson is gritty, physical, and relentless,” Harvey said. ” [I] thought we matched their intensity. [I am] proud of our effort tonight and excited for our players. They definitely earned it.”

Vero finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, her 12th double-digit scoring performance of the season and fifth consecutive, making her the Red Hawks’ top scorer tonight.

In a strong performance, Beneventine recorded seven points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, coming just shy of a triple-double.

Vero said that the Red Hawks are now in a great position.

“We’re as close as ever; we’re all best friends, and we love each other,” said Vero. “We’ll do anything for each other. I think the biggest thing that changed was our team chemistry. Overall, it transitioned to the court and made us a better team.”