Montclair State University’s women’s basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with a 97-77 victory over Lehman College on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Panzer Athletic Center.

The Red Hawks started the game strong, taking a 33-14 lead after the first quarter. Montclair State continued its offensive production in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a 56-39 advantage. Lehman outscored Montclair State 24-22 in the third quarter, but the Red Hawks maintained their lead and closed out the game with a 19-14 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the 20-point victory.

Senior Samantha Philipp led the Red Hawks with a career-high 25 points, shooting 11-for-14 and adding seven rebounds and four steals. Junior forward Alyssa Craigwell also performed well, adding 23 points. Sophomore Celina Bussanich finished with 15 points and eight assists, while junior Shayne Eldridge added 13 points and eight assists.

Montclair State’s total of 97 points marked their best offensive output since 2021 and the fifth-highest scoring performance in program history. After the game, Head Coach Karin Harvey said she was impressed with the team’s energy and the way the players performed during certain stretches of the game.

“I really liked their energy,” Harvey said. “I thought that we did a good job in spurts. I wish we could play that way for 40 minutes, but you could see moments of the game where they really turned it up a notch and showed what they’re capable of.”

Harvey added that seeing those stretches of strong play gives the team something to build on as the season progresses. “If we can do that for five minutes, we can learn to do it for longer periods of time,” Harvey said.

The season-opening victory also gives the Red Hawks confidence heading into their upcoming games. Harvey said starting the season with a win is important, especially with a challenging matchup approaching.

“It’s always great to start with a win,” Harvey said. “I think it gives us a little confidence and keeps them motivated.”

Looking ahead, Harvey said the team has high expectations for the season and believes they have the talent to compete in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

“They have big goals,” Harvey said of her team. “And I think they know that we have the skill and personnel to make a run in the conference. I think that’s where their heads are at.”