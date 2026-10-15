Women’s Soccer Gets Much-Needed Bounce-Back Victory Against Stockton

Two first-half goals in just three minutes helped Montclair State University women’s soccer take control against Stockton University in an important New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup.

On Oct. 10, both teams were at a standstill in the opening moments, each struggling to get shots past the other’s keeper. It wasn’t until about midway into the first half that Montclair State was finally able to make some noise.

The Red Hawks broke through when senior midfielder Shannon Mullins connected on a header off an excellent cross into the box. Three minutes later, freshman forward Mary Lane finished off another impressive cross to extend the lead to 2-0.

“I just have, like, a lot of energy when I go in, and I think that gets me going,” said Lane on cementing a cushiony lead for Montclair State. “Especially when the bench starts cheering too, it helps build my confidence and helps me get ready to play.”

The quick scoring sequence gave the Red Hawks an advantage against a Stockton team that played extremely physical defense throughout the contest. The Ospreys challenged Montclair State, forcing them to work for their scoring opportunities. However, the Red Hawks were able to capitalize on their chances and managed to find the back of the net twice before halftime.

“They were very physical, and they like to kick it up a lot,” stated Lane on Stockton’s defense. “It was a little frustrating at times, but we just kept on working through it.”

Coming out of the break, Montclair State continued to apply pressure, while remaining organized defensively. Rather than simply sitting back and focusing on protecting the lead, the Red Hawks continued to look for opportunities to pile it on.

In the second half alone, Montclair State recorded 13 shots, six of them being on goal, and those shots accounted for the majority of the 17 shots that they took throughout the entirety of the game. The continued offensive pressure kept the Ospreys from building momentum and prevented them from finding a way to get back into the contest.

“I think they took a lot of heat off of us,” stated head coach Patrick Naughter on the importance of getting on the board early. “Mary and Shannon don’t make too many mistakes. Shannon has been doing it for four years, and Mary has gotten off to a great start in her career, so I was happy that the ball got to them in the box.”

With the 2-0 victory, the Red Hawks improve to 3-1 in NJAC play as they look to keep the good times rolling.

“This is the beauty of the NJAC,” said coach Naughter. “There are very few conferences in the country where you could play three teams that only have two losses between the two of them at the start of the year. Rowan is awesome, and we’ve had some really good games against them. They’re a really good team, and I think that we are a really good team, so it should be a fun one.”