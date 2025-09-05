Women’s Soccer Kicks Off 2025 Season with Weekend Dramatics

The Montclair State University women’s soccer team enters 2025 with a page turned, but their nail-biting nature is still intact.

In one of the strangest seasons in recent program history last fall, the reigning New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) runner-up Red Hawks also turned in their lowest win total in a non-shortened season since 2018. It was a season in which they began with just one win in their first seven games, before scorching to the finish line.

Despite surging late in a quality conference, the Red Hawks were glossed over for an at-large bid to the national tournament, largely in part due to their early woes. This time around, there is no room for a pace lap.

There was a clear sense of urgency in match one of the 2025 season. The Red Hawks led just six minutes into the season, courtesy of all-region forward Kylie Prendergast, as Montclair State cruised to a 2-0 shutout win over the United States Coast Guard Academy. Despite never relinquishing their lead, Head Coach Patrick Naughter held high standards.

“They made us get really direct,” said Naughter. “We were offsides a lot. It was just annoying… we didn’t play great soccer.”

While the team looked to make adjustments on the final day of August, the Red Hawks played host to a strong adversary in Johnson & Wales University. The first-ever matchup between the two programs was a slow burn. That was until a mistouch by 2024 NJAC Goalkeeper of the Year Salange Bell led to an empty net goal for the Wildcats.

“We gave away a really bad goal there, uncharacteristically,” Naughter said. “And then it felt like one of those days where you’re never going to score.”

It was an unrelenting effort for the next 52 minutes. Cross, after corner, after shot, Montclair State knocked at the door. Outshooting Johnson & Wales 9-1 in the second half, yet still behind 1-0, it appeared as though it was just one of those days.

Then Mackenzie Albert saw an opening.

“Shannon [Mullins] came through with the ball, crossed it perfectly,” said Albert. “It was perfect timing for me to go and run.”

Mullins, after an impressive pass from Isabell Kronow, delivered a cross to the far post. Had Albert’s defender not bailed in a last-ditch attempt to cut Mullins off, she may have scored it herself. Instead, thanks to great instincts on both sides, Albert, the team’s top returning scorer, took off. A right-footed tap-in made it 1-1. The Red Hawks’ effort paid dividends.

“We were under stress at first,” Albert said. “But Pat [Naughter] kept telling us, ‘keep going, keep going.’ And that gave us the push we needed to keep playing.”

Though Albert, a senior, has kicked off her final campaign emphatically, the program will need to lean on younger talent more than ever. Montclair State will need to fill the shoes of three departed All-NJAC recipients from last season. After finishing the opening weekend with a dominant win and a salvaged draw, Naughter shares how pleased he is with his team.

“It’s really impressive for as young as we are,” Naughter said of Sunday’s dramatic comeback. “For those kids to kind of have the resiliency to stick with it and find the goal. I thought that was awesome.”

Naughter’s juxtaposing takeaways from each game speak to something broader: a steadfast effort when behind is often more meaningful than a lethargic performance from in front. While not undefeated on the weekend, the Red Hawks have assured themselves that this is far from a slow start.

NJAC play is when it matters most. But the Red Hawks feel as though a rigorous out-of-conference schedule is adequate preparation for the grueling October schedule that awaits.

“I think it shows that we’re going to be a powerful team in the NJAC,” said Albert. “This is just leading us towards what we need to achieve.”