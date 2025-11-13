Women’s Soccer Nearly Sweeps NJAC Awards to Complement Undefeated Season

The Montclair State University women’s soccer team had a dominant 2025, finishing the regular season undefeated at 13-0-6 and defeating the rival Rowan Profs in the NJAC conference championship. The Red Hawks’ amazing season has been highlighted by an absurd number of NJAC awards that the team will be taking home.

Kylie Prendergast’s senior season couldn’t have been more perfect and it resulted in the NJAC Offensive Player of the Year award. Prendergast had 12 goals in 17 regular-season games and has been on the stat sheet in every game since Oct. 1. She finished the regular season second in points across the NJAC with 29, only behind Rowan’s Olivia Giordano.

However, she’s now tied for the most points in the conference, as she scored two huge goals against New Jersey City University in the NJAC semifinal to lead her team to victory and bring her total points tally to 33.

The Midfielder of the Year award went to junior Shannon Mullins, who had 20 total points on the season with 9 goals and 2 assists. Montclair State’s midfield was crucial in not allowing opponents to move the ball up the field, and Mullins is certainly a key contributor in that regard.

Salange Bell finishes off an amazing regular season by winning Goalkeeper of the Year, which is a culmination of a lockdown season for her. Bell allowed only 9 goals in the regular season over 17 games and had 50 total saves. She is tied for first among the NJAC in shutouts with eight and currently has an astonishing save percentage of .864 heading into the championship game.

The offense scored 49 goals in the regular season, though none of that would have been possible without playmaking. Carly Guzzardo, freshman sensation for the Red Hawks, is currently tied second in the NJAC for assists with eight, with one of those happening in the semifinal. An amazing first season has led to the Rookie of the Year award, as Guzzardo and her teammates defeated Rowan for the conference trophy.

As for Rowan, defender Julianna Giordano is the only non-Red Hawk to win an award this season. Giordano will take home the Defensive Player of the Year award and faced off against Montclair State along with the rest of the Rowan team in the conference championship.

Opposing teams faced a tough task playing the Red Hawks, having to square up against face the best coaching staff in the NJAC, as Montclair has also been awarded with Coaching Staff of the Year.

Head coach Patrick Naughter had an amazing coaching season, leading his team to an undefeated year and a 7-0-2 conference record. Assistant coaches Erin Sullivan and Nicole Carbone helped the team excel on both sides of the ball, helping form an elite offense and elite defense.

Prendergast, Mullins, and Bell all found a spot on the 2025 All-NJAC first team, and Guzzardo has earned second-team recognition. With that said, those aren’t the only Montclair players to be named All-NJAC.

Isabell Kronow, Emily Schuler, and Aria Hicks also made the All-NJAC first team, and Mackenzie Albert found a spot on the second team. Montclair State women’s soccer had a spectacular 2025 regular season and topped their undefeated season off by defeating Rowan in the NJAC championship.