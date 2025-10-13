Women’s Soccer Patrick Naughter Reflects After His 200th Career Win

MONTCLAIR, NJ – On Sept. 24, 2025, the Montclair State University women’s soccer team traveled to Bethlehem, PA, to take on non-conference opponent Moravian University. Going in, head coach Patrick Naughter was one win away from a milestone victory.

In a dominating fashion, the Red Hawks came out with a 4-0 shutout victory over Moravian. Naughter achieved something that had never been done before in Montclair State women’s soccer history: getting his 200th victory as head coach for the Red Hawks.

This accomplishment adds a growing list of achievements that make Naughter one of the best in the business. He has led the Red Hawks to three New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championships, seven NCAA tournament appearances, has been named NJAC Coach of the Year five times and earned NSCAA South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year honors in his 16-season tenure as the Red Hawks’ head coach.

Naughter reminisced on some of his most memorable wins as head coach of the Red Hawks.

“We’ve won a couple of NJACs,” Naughter said, “where we went to penalty kicks and were able to win trophies that way, which was pretty sick.”

Having built quite the resume as Montclair State’s head coach, Naughter was bound to have many memorable wins over his 16 years here.

“We beat Bowdoin here in the NCAA tournament 7-0 in 2013,” Naughter said. “They were the NESCAC champions that year. They were a really good team and that game, I couldn’t believe how well we played. To win a game in the NCAA tournament by that margin at home, it was great.”

Naughter also mentioned the magnitude of his many NJAC wins and what they mean to him.

“A lot of NJAC games, a lot of 1-0 games that you score late, where there is just so much passion and rivalry in the conference… all those games stick out to me.”

Even after hitting a career benchmark, the Red Hawks’ coach looks beyond his own duties with grace.

“You guys aren’t asking me these questions without really good players,” said Naughter. “It’s because of them that we are getting to 200. I honestly feel really fortunate to be a part of it. It’s an awesome program where amazing women who played here, coached here, who’ve been a part of this thing. I love this school, so just being a part of the program is awesome, and I know it’s a credit to a lot of people that I have 200 wins to my name.”

Although the win over Moravian was enjoyed, Naughter now looks ahead to a potentially special season, with Montclair State still undefeated in 2025.

“This group is doing really well. This senior class has meant a lot to me. They’ve been here through really tumultuous times, but we have had success as a program. They have just been awesome and I want them to be able to finish this as successfully as possible.”