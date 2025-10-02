Women’s Soccer Scorches the Gothic Knights in a Dominant Homecoming Victory

MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Red Hawks turned up the heat on a hot and sticky Saturday afternoon to seal their second home win of the season.

On the heels of their 4-0 victory against Moravian University, the women’s soccer team at Montclair State University kept its foot on the gas, triumphing 3-0 over New Jersey City University in Wednesday’s Homecoming showdown. This game was the Red Hawks’ first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup, earning them three points towards a possible playoff appearance.

Patrick Naughter, the team’s head coach, makes it clear that securing a spot in the playoffs will take a lot of hard work.

“You’ve got to qualify for the postseason; they don’t just give it to you,” said Naughter. “We don’t take anything for granted…nobody’s just going to hand us points.”

Montclair State took control from the first moments of the game. Its first scoring opportunity came less than 90 seconds into the first half, with its first shot being fired into the side of the net. Two more chances followed over the next 10 minutes, with the shots clanging off the crossbar and the side post.

The Red Hawks eventually broke through, with Montclair State finding the back of the net halfway through the first half. After gaining the lead, they never looked back, holding the Gothic Knights scoreless for the rest of the match.

The offense was led by two forwards: sophomore Isabell Kronow and senior Mackenzie Albert, with Albert notching a goal and an assist in the Red Hawks’ Homecoming win. Albert’s second-half goal marked her fourth in only 13 shots this season, giving her an impressive .308 shot percentage to start her senior campaign.

Kronow did her fair share of stuffing the stat sheet as well, scoring 2 of the team’s 3 goals and netting her team-leading fourth and fifth goals within just five minutes of each other. Nonetheless, it’s more about winning than scoring goals for Kronow.

“I just want to win the NJAC,” said Kronow. “It doesn’t matter if I score; [winning] is what matters most.”

The Red Hawks’ offense was not the only dominance displayed, as their defense helped them keep a gap in the scoreboard. New Jersey City had several scoring opportunities spoiled by Montclair State’s defense, proving unfazed by high-pressure moments.

Sophomore goalkeeper Salange Bell also played a crucial role in stifling the Gothic Knights’ offense, grabbing four saves and posting her fourth shutout on the season.

“We always just get our job done,” said senior midfielder Emily Schuler. “When we need to tie up the game or prevent any goals scored on us in our back line. Covering the whole field has been really good for us.”

This homecoming mid-day matchup had plenty of students and alumni lining the bleachers. Instead of crumbling under the pressure, the Red Hawks made sure to impress by putting their abilities on full display.

“You don’t want to lose in front of [the alumni],” joked head coach Naughter. “We’ve got a ton of them here today that meant a lot to this program, so we didn’t want to come up short.”

The women’s soccer team will gear up to play their second NJAC matchup away at Kean University on Wednesday, Oct. 1.