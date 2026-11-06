730 Days Around the Sun | Sign of The Times

Illustration by Amani Bowie

730 days around the sun,

Yet it feels just like yesterday

We touched hands, and our journey had begun,

Well, what can I say?

Our meeting, seeing you across the room,

Spending the rest of the day talking,

Of passions, dreams, from the stars to the moon,

I felt so comfortable, I was sweet-talking.

We’ve walked so many paths together,

Some rocky, some unexpected turns

Yet with you, I could spend forever,

Like a cinder, my heart for you burns.

So much is ahead of us,

But by your side, I’ll be okay.

I never feel I have to fuss,

Because with you, I plan to stay.

730 days around the sun,

Yet it feels just like yesterday,

2 years together and so much fun,

Well, what can I say?

SIGN OF THE TIMES:

It started as a paper,

Papyrus and a quill

A small and mighty instrument

But change the world, it will.

It then became a printing press

Click-clacks upon a page,

And suddenly, news, culture, media,

Began to take center stage.

Technology takes foot,

A photographic lens, a telegraph.

Small devices, but mighty

They set us on a different path.

Machines in every home,

Suddenly get screens,

When once, minds could limitlessly roam,

But now, the whole world can be seen.

Technology keeps developing,

The world joins online,

With an endless array of knowledge,

That we can ceaselessly mine.

It started as a paper,

Papyrus and a quill

A small and mighty instrument

But change the world, it will.

The news is ever changing,

And the way we consume it too,

But the world will keep on watching,

That, we know, is true.