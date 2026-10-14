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A Green That Follows

by Jamiel Negron
written by Jamiel Negron
Manati, Puerto Rico. May 2023.

Manati, Puerto Rico. May 2023. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Pocono Mts. May 2025.

Pocono Mts. May 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair State University. September 2025.

Montclair State University. September 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

New York City. September 2024.

New York City. September 2024. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Union, NJ. August 2025.

Union, NJ. August 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Schwenksville, PA. July 2026.

Schwenksville, PA. July 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Allentown, PA. July 2026.

Allentown, PA. July 2026.

Stroudsburg, PA. May 2026.

Stroudsburg, PA. May 2026.

Pocono Mts. June 2026

Pocono Mts. June 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair, NJ. September 2025.

Montclair, NJ. September 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

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