MultimediaPhotographsStudent Works A Green That Follows by Jamiel Negron October 14, 2026 written by Jamiel Negron October 14, 2026 Share 0FacebookEmail 48 Manati, Puerto Rico. May 2023. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Pocono Mts. May 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Montclair State University. September 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron New York City. September 2024. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Union, NJ. August 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Schwenksville, PA. July 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Allentown, PA. July 2026. Stroudsburg, PA. May 2026. Pocono Mts. June 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Montclair, NJ. September 2025. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron Share 0 FacebookEmail Jamiel Negron previous post Tracy Gilchrist and Lisa Stulberg Visit Montclair State for Queer Media Panel next post “Forgotten Island” Brings Filipino Mythology to a Universal Story You may also like In Photos: Homecoming 2026 October 14, 2026 The Stellar Exchange Student October 7, 2026 Ghost September 30, 2026 Akrasia September 28, 2026 Pay the Bills | Until I’m the Machine September 27, 2026 In Photos: 2026 Hispanic Heritage Month Flag Raising September 22, 2026