74
Illustration by Salvatore Wyrsch
twelve months ago
he brought a flamethrower to her heart
smothering the artery in crimson and saffron flames
yet still she believed in love and that
maybe
one day
he could love her too.
even after a trek
around the scorched sun
stupidly she still holds on–
only now she masks her yearning and warmth
with the promise of friendship and
friendship only.
she doesn’t feign joy,
she is content with friendship
while at the same time
sitting in Hell
burning until she is nothing but ash.