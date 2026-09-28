Illustration by Salvatore Wyrsch

twelve months ago

he brought a flamethrower to her heart

smothering the artery in crimson and saffron flames

yet still she believed in love and that

maybe

one day

he could love her too.

even after a trek

around the scorched sun

stupidly she still holds on–

only now she masks her yearning and warmth

with the promise of friendship and

friendship only.

she doesn’t feign joy,

she is content with friendship

while at the same time

sitting in Hell

burning until she is nothing but ash.