The burn of the wind on my neck from forgetting a scarf

Trudging through the melting snow in my boots

Despite the blisters and marks that arise

Light shining, sun in my eyes,

Looking out at the skyline on the horizon,

Masked by the clouds, yet still visible,

Opportunity, great expectations, the unknown

I used to look out at the Philly skyline from my small little window,

Climbing on the couch, trying to get as close as possible,

Yet here is an even bigger city,

Between the space in the trees

Just a hundred houses and buildings apart

Mere miles away.

The comfort of the wood,

The people I love, the things that are just the same as when I left them behind,

When the doors opened and I flew out into the skies to shine into the light,

Whether there or here,

Friendly people will always be around the corner.

Escapism in writing, reading, watching, listening,

From the moment I could hear and comprehend,

Transcending realms, escaping into another world,

And being startled back into reality.

There’s comfort in the warmth but a need to brave the cold

To venture into the unknown, to question, to defy expectations

To become aware, grounded, help the world through action

The beauty of ignorance and being young and blind,

And knowing that you don’t want it to last forever.

You want to see all of the beautiful colors,

Venture down the yellow brick roads,

Go on a magic carpet ride

Let go of the fears, the anxieties, the thoughts that it is impossible,

And like a mermaid, dive into the deep end.

To find your spot in the light

Be loud and proud and authentically you

The wood was comforting, but there was cold in the shadows,

And even in the bitter winds, the sun provides the warmth and light

Living in the now, trusting your gut, and knowing when it feels right

The pleasure of fantasies, hopes, dreams that come to fruition

Keep on going, doing what you love

The universe will work in your favor.

People are here for you and you’re here for yourself

Let yourself lose control,

Let go of the fear

Be too loud in a quiet restaurant

Let the emotions and thoughts and feelings flow

An endless stream of consciousness, the likes of which Virginia Woolf could never comprehend.

Don’t be afraid

You’ve got this.

Deep breaths,

Inhale,

5

4

3

2

1

Exhale.

Soar into the skies and defy gravity.