Illustration by Salvatore Wyrsch

I used to feel just like a ghost,

Haunting the halls, a speck on the wall.

Invisible, at least to most,

Just a transparent ghost.

But someone saw me for all I was

And changed my point of view:

My pretty skirt, my sweater fuzz,

She said, “I’m glowing, too.”

Suddenly, being a ghost wasn’t so bad

I got to see all around.

For once, instead of being sad,

I had finally felt found.

Now we hover above our favorite haunts

With giggles and love afloat.

Whether it be in a flowery garden,

Or upon a traveling boat.

I don’t feel like a ghost anymore,

I feel just like me,

A watcher of the people around,

Who have yet the eyes to see.