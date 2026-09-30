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Illustration by Salvatore Wyrsch
I used to feel just like a ghost,
Haunting the halls, a speck on the wall.
Invisible, at least to most,
Just a transparent ghost.
But someone saw me for all I was
And changed my point of view:
My pretty skirt, my sweater fuzz,
She said, “I’m glowing, too.”
Suddenly, being a ghost wasn’t so bad
I got to see all around.
For once, instead of being sad,
I had finally felt found.
Now we hover above our favorite haunts
With giggles and love afloat.
Whether it be in a flowery garden,
Or upon a traveling boat.
I don’t feel like a ghost anymore,
I feel just like me,
A watcher of the people around,
Who have yet the eyes to see.