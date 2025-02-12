Like The Movies

I always wanted a love like I’ve seen in the movies

Or in the cringey romance novels, which I refused to read for ages,

Eyes caught on someone across the room,

Seeing them walk towards you,

And wanting them to stay as soon as they arrive.

Holding hands at the movies,

It’s cheesy, but who said that’s bad?

‘I love you’s said with three squeezes of hands interlocked,

The tension of their gaze,

Inching closer to be nearer to them.

Sitting together for hours and hours,

Caught in our own little world,

Every touch sends waves of warmth

From head to toe

Sending a blush and giddy feeling rattling all over.

Walking through book stores, perusing the sections,

A window into the soul,

Through words on a page.

Sharing meals,

A warm embrace, a kiss, a hand squeeze that says “I’m here”

Invisible comfort, only visible,

Between us two.

Coffee shops and jazz houses,

Theater and film,

Concerts, restaurants, places galore,

And who knows what else the world has in store?

A fantasy I wish on every star to make true,

You never think it can happen,

Until it happens to you.