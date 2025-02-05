There is nothing new under the sun

Everything once old is new again

Like the tides of the ocean

Drawing the old shells ashore,

Until they make their voyage home.

The story isn’t a new one

The fight for light, bright, what’s right

The dark eclipsing, veiling the truth

Yet a new hope returns, and the sun rises again.

The light always prevails.

Our problems aren’t modern.

They have existed in our societies for centuries

Generation upon generation, all with the same fears

Of being outcast, astray due to their identity.

Remember the texts of old,

Look upon them, and learn from them,

The new age is important, but so is tradition.

Ideas once old are new again.

There is nothing new under the sun.