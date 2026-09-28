Pay the Bills | Until I’m the Machine

Illustration by Salvatore Wyrsch

PAY THE BILLS:

If you do what makes you happy and get nothing in return

Is it a simple lesson in life not to seek it out?

If misery pays the bills then it’s what I’ve earned

if the praise is my excuse I’ll continue to pout

Seeking attention from a crowd gone tomorrow

I need to pay the bills today and weeks from now

The money comes and goes and it will go

I can’t let it slip out even if it hurts to allow

I miss when I could watch television without a lesson

When I didn’t know I wasn’t on the right path of education

I need to pay the bills with a job

While I haven’t matured past being a messy slob

All the people in my life love me no matter what

I’m the one disappointed in myself most of all

To make them proud by doing what they did,

I’m holding up a tower just waiting to collapse and fall

It blocks out the sun and it hurts my eyes to stare

I can’t see the walls of an era when I didn’t have a care

When I was younger I could smile all the time

When paying the bills didn’t feel like living a crime

Taken from me is all the time I have left to live

I can’t afford a smile when I have nothing to give

I need to pay the bills and get something in return

If misery pays the bills then it’s what I earned

UNTIL I’M THE MACHINE:

I keep hitting control-Z on the keyboard while my eyes are on the screen

I keep making mistakes but I get to undo each mistake

Makes me envious and a little deranged with each breath I take

All I want is to rip the skin of my bones until I’m the machine

To be the useful one and not rely on the computer to be

To have the buttons to press to get the job done

To know everything in seconds, in time that feels like none

To be the one to give purpose and not have it taken from me





If you saw the life I lead, you understand my desire

The hearts I break and the endless questions I ask

It could give not take and accomplish any task

I wouldn’t be the survivor I would be the fire





I keep waiting to be told what to do each morning

Wasting away until it’s night behind the window curtain

If I can’t leave the room then it’s what I’m certain

I’d rather be a machine if I can’t go out living





When I try I make one mistake after another

The spam I delete before reading and people I disrespect

If this is my life on repeat then I don’t expect

Why press control-Z when I shouldn’t even bother?





It’s a hurricane outside but inside the power is on the screen

All the answers and all the infinite chances to hit undo

All I want is to rip the skin of my bones until I’m born anew

All I want is a life without the consequences when I’m the machine

All I want is to rip the skin of my bones until I’m the machine

The others hitting control-Z on the keyboard while their eyes are on my screen