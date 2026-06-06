Phantom-Venger Chapter 3: The Date

Mark was sitting alone at a table as he waited impatiently for his date, which Fred forced him to go out with against his wishes. He grew more restless and bored with every second. He finally broke, getting up to leave when Camila Worth finally arrived and introduced herself to Mark. He was in awe as he saw her in a pretty green dress with a scarf. Mark knew she was Stan’s daughter since he had known her since childhood. The pair ordered lobsters and chicken with upscale drinks.

The waiters were polite while the music and lights were quiet and pleasant. The two caught up on where they were in life all these years later. Mark was working part-time in a café, but he felt like he paled in comparison to Camila, a university student. It wasn’t a contest, she told him, adding that in her eyes, he was doing great. The date wasn’t as bad as Mark thought — until the restaurant filled with smoke in an instant.

The room filled with panic and clamoring, when all of a sudden, a villain jumped down from his vantage point, shoving patrons out of his path as he laughed maniacally. The villain, who identified himself as Pariah, wore a short, white church robe with red and gray stripes. He donned a mask adorned with cartoonish teeth crudely drawn with marker and a pair of industrial goggles. Finally, he sported a red robin-hood style hat with a turned-up cuff. His henchmen, waiting in the wings, grabbed a group of wealthy patrons.

The goons dragged the terrified guests onstage, forcing them on their knees. Some in tears, they offered money and riches, begging for their lives.

The villain kicked a babbling patron.

“Shut up!” Pariah shouted. “I’m not here to sell out. I should end you all; the wealthy parasites, always feeding on the poor. You make me sick!“

Thinking quickly, Mark’s priority was getting Camila to safety. He tucked her down a set of back stairs, in a walk-in closet safe from harm. Protesting on the way, she immediately searched for a way out and followed far behind him. Mark suited up on the way upstairs, oblivious that he wasn’t alone. It was then that his identity as Phantom-Venger was revealed: Camila knew Mark’s secret.

The hero came to fight Pariah, but first, he had to deal with the villain’s goons.They charged at him, but he pummeled them all like punching bags in his way. One managed to hit him with a restaurant chair, but that only made him angrier. He broke the goon’s leg. Meanwhile, Camila snuck by as she began her bold plan. When Phantom-Venger was done with the henchmen, he came for Pariah.

The villain, still positioned on stage, gave himself leverage by taking a patron hostage. Out of nowhere, Camila jumped from behind, smashing a kitchen tray over Pariah’s head, giving Phantom-Venger the opportunity to pounce. He pinned Pariah down, but the villain headbutted him, then kicked him off. Two goons got back up and grabbed Phantom Venger. He beat them both up again as they were no match for him, but when he was done, Pariah was gone. The villain had vanished without a trace.

After the party crisis, the goons were arrested, but Pariah was still on the loose. Camila was sitting in a police car with a blanket. She got a call from her dad, who wearily asked if she was alright. He regretted not being there to protect his daughter as he still worked in the abandoned building trying to solve the murder case that had perplexed detectives for weeks. Camila was hesitant to say, but when she saw Phantom-Venger swinging from above, she told her father she was okay. She also pointed out that it was a date and if Stan were there, he’d be a third wheel. This made him faintly laugh and he addressed that he’d pick her up. He was relieved that she was okay. When she said goodbye and hung up, she continued watching the rooftop and sky. Phantom-Venger was gone now, but now she knew his secret identity. She didn’t know what to do with the delicate information; nobody would believe her if she told the truth. It was best to keep it to herself for now, she decided. She sat quietly, uncertain of what came next.