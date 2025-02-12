Silly Earthling Problems

I’d like to go to the moon one day
Far, far away from all the problems of silly earthlings
In a future bound by love, progress, community, belonging, kindness,
Where character and actions matter most.
But we’re on this earth together
Given the gift of life
A planet full of people, of plants, of progress
Yet sometimes it feels like the clock moves in reverse.
I’m well studied in history,
There is nothing new under the sun,
Similar patterns repeat and repeat,
Yet why don’t we keep moving forward?
We work to exist and live and laugh and love and share in joys despite all odds
The future may appear bleak
The forces that be may be wrong
But we are the makers of our own story.
Let’s fight for our rights
In ways big or small
Fight with kindness rather than fear
Lead by example.
I was taught to leave things better than I found them
Let’s live by that principle
Change the world
Take care of it
Be better to others
Make a world where all can thrive
Not just one.