The Adventures of Captain Hopelight and Dr. Darkness

Illustration by Armani Tiago

The large city of Metaville was unassuming in appearance. On the surface, it had everything: hardworking citizens, honking cars, fast food restaurants, and bustling railways. Beneath it, though, crime was constantly afoot. However, a shining sentinel of superheroism would emerge from the sky, heavensent to save the city from the grasp of evil.

His suit was gold and blue, with a mask that revealed a sharp jawline. His muscles were sculpted, and he bore a symbol resembling a star mixed with a sun. He had majestic wings that could fly him across the farthest distances. This valiant man was Captain Hopelight, the greatest hero in the world.

Whenever there was crime, he would always be there to stop it. No brute could hurt Captain Hopelight, who could summon powerful beams of sunlight from his hand. No thief’s getaway car could outspeed him, because he could fly faster than a jet. If a civilian were crushed beneath a building, he could lift skyscrapers with one arm. Whatever mystery needed solving, he could solve it in seconds with his exceptional intellect. As long as he was there, no evil would reign long. Captain Hopelight was a true hero, one who had the back of every Metaville citizen.

“Avery? Avery?” called a voice.

A pallid man snapped awake in a waiting room. Avery was so easily lost in fantasy whenever he daydreamed about Captain Hopelight. He was jittery; a combination of exhaustion and mental instability. He slouched his plain, average physique against the back of the chair. His wife, Jane, gave him a gaunt, worn-down look.

“Sorry,” Avery mumbled. “One of those daydreams again…”

“Well, I’m glad you finally snapped out of it. It’ll be your turn first, then mine,” Jane said, gesturing towards an opened door. A man in a white coat emerged.

“Avery Joel? It’s your turn,” a therapist called. Avery moved sluggishly towards him.

Avery shifted uncomfortably in the sterile, white room, across from his new therapist, a seasoned looking man with an unreadable expression.

“I’m Dr. Theodore Wiscon,” the man introduced himself. “Have a seat.”

He went down the long list of Avery’s afflictions. Chronic anxiety. Schizophrenic traits. Agoraphobia. Theodore approached each diagnosis with caution, but enough sympathy to soften Avery’s uneasiness.

“You’ve certainly been through a lot,” Dr. Wiscon said softly. “I’m sure it hasn’t been easy for you.”

Avery nodded, but scoffed to himself. Compassionate as he may be, no doctor could understand what it was like to be trapped in his own head. To him, everything seemed doomed to go wrong. As for the vivid daydreams, he couldn’t figure out why they felt so real, so him. At times, he found himself even enjoying them.

Avery thought himself to be a pathetic man with incurable mental illness. But in his daydreams, he could be the perfect hero; the flying Captain Hopelight. Perhaps Dr. Wiscon might find him pathetic, too, after he tells him about these delusions.

Avery spoke meekly as he told him about his persistent daydreams. Dr. Wiscon patiently listened, thinking of something helpful to say. Finally, he arrived at an idea:

“Perhaps, you could write a story down on this notebook here and tell me as you write? Sometimes, expressing thoughts in creative ways can help us make sense of them,” Theodore explained, handing him a notebook.

Avery decided to give it a shot. As soon as his pencil hit the paper, the world around him transformed into an exciting, vivid dream.

He saw Captain Hopelight encountering a black cat stuck in a tree, flying down to rescue it, and then returning it to its owner. The owner, a young boy, thanked him and waved goodbye as the valiant hero flew away. Just for a moment, things in Metaville seemed unusually peaceful.

Suddenly, an explosion erupted nearby, and Captain Hopelight wasted no time zipping over there to help.

The air was dark, hot, and obscured by dust and rubble. Swatting away the grime from his eyes, Captain Hopelight could make out a slowly collapsing building, with nearby civilians trembling in terror. Captain Hopelight’s stomach dropped as he realized only one dastardly man could have done something as heinous as this.

A man with shadowy skin wearing a trenchcoat and hat stepped out of wreckage menacingly. His eyes were blank, empty and soulless. Terrible, pointed horns grew from his temple. The hero stood tensely, bracing for a fight he knew was inevitable.

“Well, Captain Hopelight… we meet again,” the villain spat.

“I knew it was you, Dr. Darkness,” Captain Hopelight said.

The hero and villain engaged each other in a brutal fight for the ages: Pow! Bam! Wham! Biff! Classic bubble words bloomed from the page as they struck each other with fearsome blows. Neither side let up the sheer power of their attacks. But Captain Hopelight was smart; the fight distracted Dr. Darkness enough to push it into the desolate building right as it collapsed. The heavy debris fell on him, and he was wounded.

Captain Hopelight was sure to rescue any injured citizens in the area. Facing a clever defeat, Dr. Darkness had no choice but to retreat into the shadows from whence he came.

“Mark my words,” Dr. Darkness declared. “I will have my revenge!”

And then Captain Hopelight flew away into the night, wings beating courageously behind him and then—

“This is a good place to stop,” Dr. Wiscon interrupted. Avery jolted upright, feeling suddenly roused from a deep sleep.

Theodore had a more grounded interpretation of Avery’s dream: Avery had been walking down the city street when he was distracted by a demolition site. He watched intently as the wrecking ball knocked down the building, a neon-orange construction crew gathered around it.

“There’s plenty of demolition sites in Metaville,” Avery conceded. “I guess that could be true.”

It was time for Jane’s session now. The couple shuffled past one another as she took Avery’s seat in Theodore’s office, where her own file revealed she had a Borderline Personality Disorder.

After the therapy sessions were over, they drove back home like normal. Though, their “normal” was steeped in paranoia and tension. Avery struggled to keep himself focused behind the wheel, distracted with Captain Hopelight fantasies and ruminations. Had he forgotten something? Had he made a mistake? Was something terrible about to happen? Jane was troubled by her reflection in the car’s mirrors and did her best to avoid eye contact, staring out the discolored window during their long, wordless drive.

When they eventually arrived home, the couple resumed their individual, separate activities. Jane occupied herself with various household chores. Avery resigned himself to the at-home office. He was competent, but the preference for solitude meant he didn’t have to deal with others. This was their boring, dysfunctional routine. They couldn’t be troubled to hang out at wild parties, or travel for vacation.

At nighttime, Avery was troubled and unable to sleep. He stayed up a little to read the story he’d jotted down for Dr. Wiscon. If these fantasies could do one good thing for him, he thought, they might at least be publishable.

Jane gently pulled the notebook from his hands. “It’s time to sleep,” she instructed. Avery rolled over to his side of their bed, and reluctantly closed his eyes.

When he opened them however, the world was vibrant: it looked like some comic book configuration, complete with lasers, action, and of course, the hero. Captain Hopelight was flying over a dangerous flood from a nearby dam, which was quickly rushing towards a vulnerable neighborhood. He thought fast, flying in a swirl so quickly that he formed a cyclone of water. Funneling the water back to the dam, Captain Hopelight sealed the gash in its stony side with a powerful heat ray. The citizens cheered, as he saved the day again.

Avery, from his civilian, human body, watched with awe and envy. Captain Hopelight was everything he wasn’t: confident, strong, handsome, and noble. Better yet, he could fly. However, the magnanimous feeling left the moment a dark figure appeared from behind him.

“Aww, how pitiful. Feeling pathetic, are we?” the figure said sardonically.

Avery turned around, a bolt of panic shooting through him as he came face to face with Dr. Darkness. With a quick use of his shadow power, Dr. Darkness tried to pull Avery into a nebulous, all-consuming void, an evil realm that was blacker than any black he’d ever seen. Thankfully, Captain Hopelight swooped in to rescue Avery from the abduction, his radiant light banishing Dr. Darkness back into his terrible domain.

Avery was buzzing with fear, excitement, and disbelief all at once. Was this real? Had the incredible Captain Hopelight really rescued him? He wasn’t quite sure if he should thank or grovel before the majestic hero. But before he could open his mouth to speak, Captain Hopelight had already let him down.

“I know you’re not doing well Avery,” the hero said. The recognition made something stir in Avery’s heart, but only for a moment. “Even though you’ve always got me around. I bet you wish I was always around, don’t you?”

“I… I’m not sure what to say,” Avery stammered. It did feel wonderful to break from the harrowing truth of reality, to retreat into the perfect fantasy of Captain Hopelight’s world. But did he really want to venture deeper? Dr. Wiscon had called his dreams “delusions.” Avery wondered often if he were delusional or imaginative.

“I could always be around. Though I warn you, sir, it’s costs a steep price. It will take everything from you, but the benefits will be the greatest reward you have ever known. You can trust me, Avery, as long as I’m around. You can be the hero that you are.”

“What do you mean ‘hero’? I don’t want to pay any steep price!” Avery cried.

Captain Hopelight clenched his jaw, his grin falling into a firm line. In the distance, Dr. Darkness had re-emerged from the black, rushing towards them by leaping from shadow to shadow. He was animalistic in his anger, ravenous for revenge. Captain Hopelight grabbed Avery and whisked them into the sky, buying them a few precious minutes away from the danger. Avery felt nauseous at the heights they were reaching, despite being secure in the hands of a hero he admired.

This wasn’t right, he thought. This dream felt different from the rest. Is this a dream at all?

“Come on man, we’re running out of time!” Captain Hopelight shouted. “You need to let me out. Don’t you want to be safe from Dr. Darkness and all of those terrible things in the world? Let me take control. I’m doing this for you.”

“I-I have no idea what you are talking about! Please stop! I can’t breathe! I just want to go down!” Avery begged.

Suddenly, darkness started spreading over the city, coiling towards them into the sky. It spread everywhere like a cancer. The hero’s light was repelling it away, but it wouldn’t hold it back forever. Dr. Darkness was closer now, cackling so loud that it shook the whole world. The once-vibrant dream had transformed into a nightmare. Captain Hopelight shouted to Avery through all the chaos, but all he could hear was the violence and evil and he covered his ears in hopes of just tuning everything out.

All he could do was wait for the nightmare to end.

“You can’t escape me!” Dr. Darkness yelled.

“Give me control now, you pathetic man!” Captain Hopelight commanded.

Both the hero and the villain showed their true colors. The light wanted to bend a troubled man to its unflinching, controlling will. The shadows wanted to feed off of his pain and misery. Just when the noise and intensity of it all nearly broke him, Avery woke up covered in sweat and panting. The room was a disaster; it looked like someone had thrown a wild party. The furniture was tipped over. Drawers ransacked. Glass lay shattered at the windowsills.

Avery couldn’t care less about the room. At least his terrible nightmare was over. Jane lay peacefully next to him, but woke up moments later, confused about the mess.

“I… I had a bad dream. I suppose I sleepwalked,” Avery offered.

Jane stared at him with furious brown eyes, but they quickly softened into a sad, exhausted gray. “I’ll clean this up,” she mumbled.

Avery tried to go through the motions of his morning routine, but he couldn’t shake the premonition that something terrible was about to happen. He recalled a distinct word that Dr. Wiscon had used to describe how patients might avoid dealing with stressful emotions. Suppress. That’s right: he would suppress this memory and forget about it for good.

He went in his car and drove to work, another boring, solitary office position. It was peaceful, in a way. In the quiet hum of the car engine, or the reliable stretch of the long highway, Avery could pretend things were normal. However, a glint of light bounced off the mirror into his eye, and his heart began to beat faster.

Adjusting the mirror to avoid the glare, he caught a quick glimpse of a winged figure in the morning sunlight. A bird, perhaps, he told himself. An airplane. When he drove through a dark tunnel, he told himself that the horned shadow he’d seen was simply a pole.

“I will not engage,” he whispered to himself, hands firmly gripped on the steering wheel. “Things are going to be normal from now on.”

He drove as if in a daze. Avery was so focused on not focusing that he failed to notice a red light, and his car crashed. Colors and light and sound swirled around him as the car tumbled down the road, scraping past the metal of other vehicles. Smoke filled his lungs. He clenched his eyes shut, waiting for a death that would not come.

With surprising strength, Avery pulled back the door of his ruined car and onto the pavement. Was he in shock? He felt gently at his head, his abdomen, his legs, half expecting to find a grave injury. He was fine. In fact, he was more than fine: there was not a single bruise, scratch, or pain anywhere on his body. Confusion flooded through him, but it was quickly replaced by fear as the reality of the situation had settled in.

He’d destroyed his car, perhaps even injured others in the process. Red and blue police sirens shrieked from around the corner.

He thought of a few things he could say to the cops, and none of them were good: A blinding hero had distracted me from driving. I’m schizophrenic. I’m late for work.

Everything was too much for his head. Suddenly, the ground beneath his feet started to shake, like he was a rocket eager to launch. The police approached him quickly, but stopped as they lost their balance. Then, faster than anyone could fathom, the small, crumpled man on the roadside flew into the sky. Everyone there, the police, the ambulance, and the nearby civilians stood shocked, shaking, silent, or screaming.

Meanwhile, Avery was panicking. He spun around in the sky out of control like a man who’d lost his parachute.

“W-what the heck!? Stop!” he panicked, trying to will his body safely back down to the ground. But the more he fought, the higher he seemed to rise.

Eventually, he managed to stop spinning. He let his arms lay limply at his sides as he watched the sky in awe, briefly forgetting his fear. Everything was so blue, so vivid. If he peered his eyes, he felt he could see beyond the white cloud tufts and into the stars, the universe. But then he stopped flying. And that meant he started falling. His screams were muffled by the fierce air as he approached the surface rapidly, a certain death.

Through the shrieks of wind and the racing of his heart, a voice emerged, beckoning and malicious: “Let me take command,” it said.

“I should be in control,” an angelic, intimidating voice asserted.

“No, I’m the one in command,” a hollow, empty whisper declared.

Avery was lost in the agony happening inside his head. Just before he crashed face first into the ground, time stopped. He opened his eyes carefully, and found himself floating mere inches away from land. Avery stood upright in an empty field and looked around to see that everything was frozen in time.

He walked around uneasily, trying to make sense of what had just happened. Another delusion perhaps. Any moment now, he’d wake up in Dr. Wiscon’s office chair, where this was all some elaborate writing exercise.

Then, something stirred in the shadows. Then the lights. All these shapes and colors cascading into a funnel of intense energy before him. But instead of meeting it as he usually had with sadness or pain, Avery felt something different: he was angry.

“What… what do you WANT?!” Avery screamed. He jumped back as his voice appeared in front of him as a powerful shockwave.

Avery was frozen from shock, eyes widened by the impossible things he was seeing. It was Captain Hopelight and Dr. Darkness from his imagination. Reality distorted around him. Only Captain Hopelight and Dr Darkness were real as they fought and argued and Avery’s head filled with a stabbing, desperate pain.

“Enough! Go away! I don’t want any of this!” Avery screamed.

In an instant, those two powerful beings turned to dust. The world was reverting back to its true shape at last. Then there was a sudden bright, flickering light, and Avery opened his eyes to find himself right back where he started: next to his wife, who was sleeping soundly. The bedroom was normal.

But Avery could not feel relieved. He buried his face in his hands, years of suffering and distress revealed by one harrowing nightmare. Jane startled awake at the sound of his sobs.

“Are you alright?” she said with concern.

“Alright? How could I be alright!? No, No I’m not—”

Avery stopped midsentence, and looked into Jane’s eyes. They were tired, sure, but they were the same brown eyes he’d fallen in love with all those years ago. Her brow furrowed in worry and her lips parted slightly. It was the face of someone he cared about. Perhaps the only person he cared about. Avery placed a gentle hand on her shoulder as the frustration evaporated into something less intense, something he could control.

He’d banished Captain Hopelight and Dr. Darkness with sheer will. There was a newfound power within him now, one that let him snap out of his daydreams and focus on the more important things in life.

Avery and Jane went on as usual: simple, quiet, at times struggling but always there for one another. Avery even began to look forward to his appointments with Dr. Wiscon, each day an opportunity to improve. His dreams slowly began to fade until Captain Hopelight and Dr. Darkness became distant memories.

One night, as Avery lay on his side, looking out at the night, he noticed two strange blemishes on the sky’s face: a distant, dark star pulsing furiously against an unusually bright one. He watched them for a while, neither one conquering the other, before they dashed out of sight like shooting stars.

What it all meant was unknown. Perhaps he really did have some powers. Maybe he had slipped from reality again. Whatever the case may be, he had quite an adventure with Captain Hopelight and Dr Darkness.