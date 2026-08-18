The Camera Never Left: How a Pre-Law Student’s Childhood Passion Led to Photographing the FIFA World Cup

As a jurisprudence, law & society major with a minor in communications, my goal has always been to attend law school and become a human rights attorney. I’m someone very passionate about equal rights, and giving people a voice.

But before law, there was a different passion: photography.

I discovered my love for it when I was younger, and it still hasn’t left me. Over the years, it’s become an effective way for me to tell stories, capture emotions, and see the world from a different perspective.

When I became a soccer mom, my passion for photography resurfaced. Like many parents, I started by taking pictures of my kids playing the sport they loved. But eventually, I realized I was doing more than just photographing exciting game moments: I was capturing the emotions, celebrations, and stories.

What was initially a means of preserving my children’s memories kickstarted my own journey behind the camera. About four years ago, I decided to see if photography could become something more than a hobby: my first goal was to photograph a New York Red Bulls match.

In 2018, my oldest son spent a summer with the New York Red Bulls RDS, and a few of my photos were published on their website. Years later, I reached out to the club and asked how I could obtain credentials to photograph more matches. That single question opened a door of unexpected opportunities, and it changed everything.

Shortly afterwards, I enrolled in a photojournalism class as a free elective. It was Montclair State University Professor Thomas Franklin who encouraged me, challenged me, and helped me understand that photography wasn’t just about taking pictures, but storytelling. I had no idea that one class could completely influence the way I approached photography.

In 2025, my dream of covering the U.S Men’s National Team became a reality. I began capturing the U.S. Soccer matches, training sessions, and even the announcement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. That same year, I also covered the FIFA Club World Cup, where Chelsea triumphantly lifted the championship trophy.

But why stop there?

As a freelance photographer, I knew I was competing with some of the biggest media organizations in the world when I applied to photograph the FIFA World Cup. Having been enrolled in a summer class at the time, I never thought I would actually have to choose between school and the World Cup.

Then, the email arrived. something I never thought to be possible had become real.

I have always been determined to graduate before my boys. My oldest is now a sophomore, and yes, a fellow Red Hawk. But I knew this was a chance I might never get back. So, I made a difficult decision: I dropped the American Constitutional Law class I had been looking forward to taking, and chose the World Cup instead.

That decision led to me becoming an accredited FIFA World Cup photographer. Over four weeks, I covered 14 matches across three cities, including Philadelphia, Boston, and East Rutherford, as well as a quarterfinal and final match.

I was surrounded by photographers from some of the country’s largest media organizations: ESPN, FOX Sports, Telemundo, and many others who cover the biggest sporting events on the planet. And there I was: a freelance photographer who started by taking pictures of my kids’ soccer games.

At times, when I looked around and thought, “do I really belong here?” I reminded myself that I had earned my place. Every youth match, every photojournalism assignment, and every late night spent editing photos became part of the journey that brought me here.

In a way, The FIFA World Cup was my “Supreme Court Justice” moment. In the legal world, becoming a Supreme Court Justice represents the highest level of achievement. That is the best way I can explain what this experience meant to me.

This journey reminded me that the best opportunities are often unexpected. They come from asking questions, attending a class, or submitting that one application. The important thing is being prepared when that door opens.

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the mom standing on the sidelines of youth soccer games would one day photograph the FIFA World Cup, to go from “what are the chances?” to “I actually did it.” It is something I never planned, a moment I will never forget. Most importantly, it is a story I will always be grateful to tell.

But words can only describe so much.

Here, you can relive these incredible moments with me through the photos I captured from the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where each frame tells a story.

This is my view, from the world’s biggest stage.

To view the full catalog of 2026 World Cup photos, visit https://www.instagram.com/irish.maliborski.