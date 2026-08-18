Search our Archives!

Home Editor's Picks The Camera Never Left: How a Pre-Law Student’s Childhood Passion Led to Photographing the FIFA World Cup
Editor's PicksIn PhotosMultimediaPhotographsStudent Works

The Camera Never Left: How a Pre-Law Student’s Childhood Passion Led to Photographing the FIFA World Cup

by CamayakArchive
written by CamayakArchive

As a jurisprudence, law & society major with a minor in communications, my goal has always been to attend law school and become a human rights attorney. I’m someone very passionate about equal rights, and giving people a voice.

But before law, there was a different passion: photography.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Opening ceremony performances take place before the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski/ NJ News Wire.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Opening ceremony performances take place before the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski/ NJ News Wire.

I discovered my love for it when I was younger, and it still hasn’t left me. Over the years, it’s become an effective way for me to tell stories, capture emotions, and see the world from a different perspective.

When I became a soccer mom, my passion for photography resurfaced. Like many parents, I started by taking pictures of my kids playing the sport they loved. But eventually, I realized I was doing more than just photographing exciting game moments: I was capturing the emotions, celebrations, and stories.

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY 04/14/2012 KIDDIE SOCCER - SOCCER PROGRAM: Irish Maliborski’s son attending his first soccer program. Photo by Irish Maliborski

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY 04/14/2012
KIDDIE SOCCER - SOCCER PROGRAM: Irish Maliborski’s son attending his first soccer program.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

What was initially a means of preserving my children’s memories kickstarted my own journey behind the camera. About four years ago, I decided to see if photography could become something more than a hobby: my first goal was to photograph a New York Red Bulls match.

In 2018, my oldest son spent a summer with the New York Red Bulls RDS, and a few of my photos were published on their website. Years later, I reached out to the club and asked how I could obtain credentials to photograph more matches. That single question opened a door of unexpected opportunities, and it changed everything.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/30/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 FRANCE vs. SWEDEN: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates his goal at against Sweden New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/30/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 FRANCE vs. SWEDEN: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates his goal at against Sweden New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

Shortly afterwards, I enrolled in a photojournalism class as a free elective. It was Montclair State University Professor Thomas Franklin who encouraged me, challenged me, and helped me understand that photography wasn’t just about taking pictures, but storytelling. I had no idea that one class could completely influence the way I approached photography.

In 2025, my dream of covering the U.S Men’s National Team became a reality. I began capturing the U.S. Soccer matches, training sessions, and even the announcement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. That same year, I also covered the FIFA Club World Cup, where Chelsea triumphantly lifted the championship trophy.

But why stop there?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/30/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 FRANCE vs. SWEDEN: Supporters celebrates after the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/30/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 FRANCE vs. SWEDEN: Supporters celebrates after the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

As a freelance photographer, I knew I was competing with some of the biggest media organizations in the world when I applied to photograph the FIFA World Cup. Having been enrolled in a summer class at the time, I never thought I would actually have to choose between school and the World Cup.

Then, the email arrived. something I never thought to be possible had become real.

I have always been determined to graduate before my boys. My oldest is now a sophomore, and yes, a fellow Red Hawk. But I knew this was a chance I might never get back. So, I made a difficult decision: I dropped the American Constitutional Law class I had been looking forward to taking, and chose the World Cup instead.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/27/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP L STAGE PANAMA vs. ENGLAND: England’s starting eleven pose for a team photo before the match at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/27/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP L STAGE PANAMA vs. ENGLAND: England’s starting eleven pose for a team photo before the match at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

That decision led to me becoming an accredited FIFA World Cup photographer. Over four weeks, I covered 14 matches across three cities, including Philadelphia, Boston, and East Rutherford, as well as a quarterfinal and final match.

I was surrounded by photographers from some of the country’s largest media organizations: ESPN, FOX Sports, Telemundo, and many others who cover the biggest sporting events on the planet. And there I was: a freelance photographer who started by taking pictures of my kids’ soccer games.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/22/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE NORWAY vs SENEGAL: Erling Braut Haaland of Norway celebrates his goal with teammates Patrick Berg (6) and team captain Martin Odegaard at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/22/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE NORWAY vs SENEGAL: Erling Braut Haaland of Norway celebrates his goal with teammates Patrick Berg (6) and team captain Martin Odegaard at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

At times, when I looked around and thought, “do I really belong here?” I reminded myself that I had earned my place. Every youth match, every photojournalism assignment, and every late night spent editing photos became part of the journey that brought me here.

In a way, The FIFA World Cup was my “Supreme Court Justice” moment. In the legal world, becoming a Supreme Court Justice represents the highest level of achievement. That is the best way I can explain what this experience meant to me.

This journey reminded me that the best opportunities are often unexpected. They come from asking questions, attending a class, or submitting that one application. The important thing is being prepared when that door opens.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Opening ceremony performances take place before the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski/

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Opening ceremony performances take place before the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the mom standing on the sidelines of youth soccer games would one day photograph the FIFA World Cup, to go from “what are the chances?” to “I actually did it.” It is something I never planned, a moment I will never forget. Most importantly, it is a story I will always be grateful to tell.

But words can only describe so much.

Here, you can relive these incredible moments with me through the photos I captured from the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where each frame tells a story.

This is my view, from the world’s biggest stage.

FOXBOROUGH, MA 06/29/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 GERMANY vs PARAGUAY: Jonathan Tah of Germany celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Woltemade at Boston Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

FOXBOROUGH, MA 06/29/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 GERMANY vs PARAGUAY: Jonathan Tah of Germany celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Woltemade at Boston Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE FRANCE vs. SENEGAL: Fans wait by the tunnel after the match for a chance to high-five players, take selfies and get autographs at New York New Jersey Stadium - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE FRANCE vs. SENEGAL: Fans wait by the tunnel after the match for a chance to high-five players, take selfies and get autographs at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Julián Álvarez of Argentina pushes Spain captain Rodri from behind at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Julián Álvarez of Argentina pushes Spain captain Rodri from behind at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/29/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 STAGE BRAZIL vs. NORWAY: Vinicius Junior of Brazil and Julian Ryerson of Norway battle for the ball during the match between Brazil vs. Norway at at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/29/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 STAGE BRAZIL vs. NORWAY: Vinicius Junior of Brazil and Julian Ryerson of Norway battle for the ball during the match between Brazil vs. Norway at at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE FRANCE vs. SENEGAL: Moussa Niakhaté of Senegal high-fives fans after the match before entering the tunnel at New York New Jersey Stadium - Photo by Irish Maliborski/

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP I STAGE FRANCE vs. SENEGAL: Moussa Niakhaté of Senegal high-fives fans after the match before entering the tunnel at New York New Jersey Stadium -
Photo by Irish Maliborski

FOXBOROUGH, MA 06/29/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 GERMANY vs PARAGUAY: Mauricio of Paraguay celebrates after scoring his penalty kick during past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the shootout at Boston Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski

FOXBOROUGH, MA 06/29/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 GERMANY vs PARAGUAY: Mauricio of Paraguay celebrates after scoring his penalty kick during past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the shootout at Boston Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 07/24/2026 2026 ROUND OF 16 PARAGUAY vs FRANCE: Juan José Cáceres of Paraguay and Kylian Mbappé of France collide as Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill watches from his goal at Lincoln Financial Stadium.- Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 07/24/2026 2026 ROUND OF 16 PARAGUAY vs FRANCE: Juan José Cáceres of Paraguay and Kylian Mbappé of France collide as Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill watches from his goal at Lincoln Financial Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/13/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs. MOROCCO: Bruno Guimares celebrates Vinicius Junior goal with teammates Lucas Paqueta against Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski/

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 06/13/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs. MOROCCO: Bruno Guimares celebrates Vinicius Junior goal with teammates Lucas Paqueta against Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs HAITI: Wide—angle shot of Lincoln Financial Field Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs HAITI: Wide-angle shot of Lincoln Financial Field.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/14/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP E STAGE CÔTE D’IVOIRE vs Ecuador: Piero Hincapié of Ecuador and Nicolas Pépé of Côte d’Ivoire battle for the ball at Lincoln Financial Field Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/14/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP E STAGE CÔTE D’IVOIRE vs Ecuador: Piero Hincapié of Ecuador and Nicolas Pépé of Côte d’Ivoire battle for the ball at Lincoln Financial Field.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

FOXBOROUGH, MA 07/09/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL FRANCE vs MORROCO: Achraf Hakimi of MOROCCO and Bradley Barcola of FRANCE run for the ball at Boston Stadium - Photo by Irish Maliborski

FOXBOROUGH, MA 07/09/2026 FIFA WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL FRANCE vs MORROCO: Achraf Hakimi of MOROCCO and Bradley Barcola of FRANCE run for the ball at Boston Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs HAITI: Lucas Paquetá of Brazil heads the ball over Haiti defender Hannes Delcroix- Photo by Irish Maliborski

PHILADELPHIA, PA 06/19/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP C STAGE BRAZIL vs HAITI: Lucas Paquetá of Brazil heads the ball over Haiti defender Hannes Delcroix.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón makes a save while teammate Aymeric Laporte watches against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón makes a save while teammate Aymeric Laporte watches against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/29/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 STAGE BRAZIL vs. NORWAY: Erling Braut Haaland of Norway celebrates his goal at New York New Jersey Stadium. - Photo by Irish Maliborski/ New York Soccer Journal

Erling Braut Haaland celebrates his goal while piggybacking teammates Oscar Bobb, with Andreas Schjelderup and captain Martin Ødegaard joining the celebration at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA:Spain players celebrate as Ferran Torres lifts the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Irish Maliborski

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07/18/2026 2026 FIFA WORLD FINAL SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA: Spain players celebrate as Ferran Torres lifts the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Photo by Irish Maliborski

To view the full catalog of 2026 World Cup photos, visit https://www.instagram.com/irish.maliborski.

You may also like

Montclair State Breaks Ground on $120 Million Science Building, Raising Student Concerns...

Montclair State University Selected as New Operator of NJ PBS

Phantom-Venger Chapter 3: The Date

Running Through Walls: Abigail Churchill Concludes Adversary Collegiate Career with Dominant Stretch

An Interruption Worlds Apart from Anything

Phantom-Venger: Chapter 2