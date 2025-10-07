The Lucky Monster

How can I be afraid?

The monster is in the closet,

the lucky one gets to hide.

I show my face to everyone.

The voices get behind me;

they never speak from within.

Should the noise be my own?

Could my voice be quieter?

I run ’til I have no feet;

I crawl ’til I have no arms;

I smile without any teeth;

I close the eyes I get to keep.

How can I be afraid?

Nothing goes the way I want.

Yet I’m still smiling.

Everything goes the way I need.

The monster in the closet—

it is afraid I stopped speaking to it.

The monster is scared and lonely.

The monster screams louder, and louder,

and louder…