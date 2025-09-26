The Old College Try

Imagine a university

Without any stress or anxiety.

You can’t.

College kids are fueled by Cheez-Its, cereal, and chicken noodle soup.

They ask the screen how to cook a Velveeta mac and cheese without it boiling way over the fill line,

reverting to where they felt safe

because everything is new.

Baby birds leave the nest,

decorate to remind them of their heritage:

mementos of the past, reminders of their present, and hopes for the future.

Flock together, with the hope

they will reach their destiny,

and find themselves among the stars.

They try to nurture their flock

pretending they know what to do

when in reality, all are just as lost,

they just pretend they aren’t.

No one can pour out of an empty cup.

You have to focus on yourself

to help the people around you.

It is everyone’s first day on this planet,

one day old, three apples tall;

No one’s perfect.

Give each other grace.

Be kind.

We all have different experiences,

but goddamn we’re trying our best.

Eat what you can, even if it’s apples, chocolate milk, and dreams,

or two boxes of Dr. Pepper.

It’s okay to not be okay.

You don’t have to have it all figured out,

just give it the good old college try.