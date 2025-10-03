Twenty Haiku

A new beginning,

a new mistake comes after,

start over again.

Does it still hang low?

Raise it high to closed minds?

Low is where we stare.

A face forgotten,

to easy to describe now,

harder to look at.

The tears come and go,

the memories fade soon,

the sadness will not.

Where is the magic?

All it takes is a few words,

this mouth only writes.

Not all birds can fly,

leaving behind dirt and grass,

but all birds can fall.

Never is enough,

enough is invisible,

show me what I want.

Can I be more wrong?

Never right to begin with,

the path and the love.

Once upon a time,

they end it happy after,

it would get better.

Flowers and snowflakes,

beautiful is the unique,

the same eternal.

Is it quieter?

Voices in my head yelling,

tell me the answer.

Can I be so kind?

Riches I do not deserve,

is the cash I earned.

I know everything,

from time I cannot get back,

voice of an old fool.

I know the answer,

why does the test lie to me?

Facts now opinion.

We all know heartbreak,

unless you never knew love,

loving you was wrong.

Afraid of robots,

programmed to do what is told,

afraid of myself.

The sun and the moon,

cats and dogs kill another,

bright and dark hold hands.

I want your love now,

I need your hate for after,

when I make mistakes.

If I died today,

where will tomorrow go now?

Where was yesterday?

The rainbows are gone,

so is the pot of gold now,

the colors remain.

Write a brand new song,

you need music and lyrics,

you have no voice though.

They say second best,

scholarships go to first place,

the first to lose it.

Mommy and Daddy,

together they made me then,

now I wait for them.

Show me you love me,

you are so far away though,

tell me you love me.