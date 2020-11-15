Casey’s COVID-cation: Blog Six

I’m Casey and I have the coronavirus (COVID-19). I am in campus-isolation and would likely lose my mind if I did not have anything to do. On the bright side, I do get to experience that isolation for you so that you can be up to date on protocol, without having to get the virus yourself.

I have great news to start today’s blog: I am symptom-free, once again. I woke up with no fever and have yet to exhibit any symptoms. I am finally starting to feel normal again.

I probably owe this victory to how much rest I had today. I woke up at 11 a.m., right before I decided that I was still tired and went back to sleep. This process went on until about 2 p.m. I then laid in bed, checked my phone and watched my favorite guinea pig YouTube channel: “Little Adventures.“ I finally got up at 3:45 p.m.

I know that my parents are going to read this and shake their heads at me; they do not like it when I sleep so late. Nevertheless, I hope they understand that I needed the rest this time. I was not trying to be lazy, I was trying to recover — but maybe I did just want to be lazy.

Two birds, one stone.

Even though I am feeling better, I want to mitigate the amount of pressure I put on myself. I do not want to fall backward as soon as I take a step forward. So, I am only doing the reading for my mythology paper today and will do the reading for my German paper tomorrow.

With that being said, I keep procrastinating on my starting of some of the more “fun” activities. I still have not typed up my short story. I think procrastination is one of my biggest challenges as a writer.

I have also been neglecting to watch “The Evil Dead 2.” I have been binging “Portlandia” instead, which is probably my favorite show on Netflix, aside from “The Office.”

I have some cookies to look forward to tonight. My sister dropped off some snacks to me yesterday and brought me those mini Pillsbury sugar cookies that go on shelves when the holidays are near. I would normally shun Christmas tree cookies until after Thanksgiving, but I think I can make an exception today.

I have a fun Wicket update for you all. Anyone who owns a guinea pig knows that they are the ones who do the training. Wicket for instance has finally figured out the time of day that I tend open the fridge in this apartment and will promptly demand that I bring him a carrot or sliced sweet pepper each time I open the door.

So, his training is in fact working, as I cannot help but bring him a vegetable almost every time. How can you say no to his cute little face?

With my week in isolation coming to an end, I have begun to wonder when I can leave this apartment. I am going to need to make an appointment with the University Health Center on Monday to judge whether I can leave isolation, but my roommate is supposed to quarantine until Nov. 23.

At least if I have to stay up here even when I am COVID-19 free, I can go for walks and such. I suppose I can worry about leaving on another day.

That’s all I have to say for today, everyone. Stay cool.