Namaste and Glow

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, students participated in the annual Glow in the Dark Yoga event at the Student Recreation Center. The first 100 students that arrived received free T-shirts and everyone was provided with glow-in-the-dark sticks, which many wore around their necks, heads and wrist. Yoga instructor Camyrn Chernick described the event as combining two of her favorite things: glow in the dark and yoga. Chernick enjoys this unique form of yoga because it is fun and something you don’t expect. She instructs it with more energetic flow than her regular classes and is great with both those new to yoga and those with more experience.

If you are interested in participating in a similar event, make sure to check the Campus Rec page on Montclair State University’s website or on HawkSync.