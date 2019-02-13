Student Artist Profile: Adriana Negron

Adriana Negron is a senior studying musical theater at Montclair State University. She has recently been seen performing the role of Diana Morales in “A Chorus Line.” When she is not being a triple threat, she enjoys arts and crafts and DIY projects. Negron sat with Assistant Feature Editor Teresa Gomez to talk about her journey into musical theater.

Q: Describe your background in the performing arts?

A: I started dancing when I was 3 years old. My mother owns a dance studio so she had me very involved in the arts. I started doing musicals when I was 6 years old, and I haven’t stopped since.

Q: What made you want to become a performer?

A: When I was a part of my first mainstage musical at the Pocono Playhouse, I knew that I wanted to pursue musical theater as a career. Theater let me express myself and made me feel at home. It still does!

Q: How has Montclair State fostered you as an artist?

A: Montclair State has groomed me into the performer that I am today. All of the knowledge that I learned at Montclair State, I brought with me into my first professional job on tour with “A Chorus Line.” Montclair State took the time to make sure that I had all of the knowledge to step out into the professional world before graduation.

Q: What is your biggest motivation?

A: I would say my passion for the arts is my motivation. Theater is something that I do for myself. I challenge myself to be a better performer each time I step on stage. I continue to work hard because of my love for performing and I will never stop working hard until I reach the top.

Q: What is your favorite style of musical theater?

A: I would say my favorite style of musical theater would be musical comedy. I love it when there is a strong sense of comedy in a show. To me, the jokes and bits never get old and it is always great to hear different crowds’ reactions.

Q: Briefly explain your experience in “A Chorus Line” in China?

A: My experience was life-changing. I got to sing to a large audience of around 2,000 people every night. I had the opportunity to work with many professionals in the business while expanding my knowledge of a different culture in China.

Q: What is your latest project?

A: My next big thing coming up is Senior Showcase. I hope to get signed with an agency that would like to represent me and help me find work in the future.

Q: What or who inspires you?

A: My latest inspiration is Baayork Lee. She was my director for “A Chorus Line” and an original cast member of the production. Baayork inspires me because she has had such a successful career despite her height. She never gave up on her dreams and she inspires me to do the same. I am also pretty small myself, so seeing that she could become successful makes me hopeful for my future.

Q: What is a quote or motto you live by?

A: The motto I live by is “Reach for the Stars.” This is the name of my mother’s dance studio so this saying has always been a part of my life. I love this phrase because it makes me want to continue to chase my dreams and never give up on working toward something, even if it seems unobtainable.

Q: What are your career goals after graduation?

A: After graduation, I would like to be signed with an agency. I would love to go back on tour or a cruise ship to explore the world. My overall goal is to be on Broadway.

Q: What artist would you like to meet and/or collaborate with?

A: I would love to collaborate with Chita Rivera. I have met her once before, but I would like to pick her brain and get to know more about her career and how she dominated in an industry where there are so few Latinas.