Student Artist Profile: Adriana Negron

Published February 13, 2019
The Montclarion

Adriana Negron is a senior studying musical theater at Montclair State University. She has recently been seen performing the role of Diana Morales in “A Chorus Line.” When she is not being a triple threat, she enjoys arts and crafts and DIY projects. Negron sat with Assistant Feature Editor Teresa Gomez to talk about her journey into musical theater.

Q: Describe your background in the performing arts?

A: I started dancing when I was 3 years old. My mother owns a dance studio so she had me very involved in the arts. I started doing musicals when I was 6 years old, and I haven’t stopped since.

Q: What made you want to become a performer?

A: When I was a part of my first mainstage musical at the Pocono Playhouse, I knew that I wanted to pursue musical theater as a career. Theater let me express myself and made me feel at home. It still does!

image4.jpeg

Adriana Negron is a senior studying musical theater.
Photo courtesy of Adriana Negron

Q: How has Montclair State fostered you as an artist?

A: Montclair State has groomed me into the performer that I am today. All of the knowledge that I learned at Montclair State, I brought with me into my first professional job on tour with “A Chorus Line.” Montclair State took the time to make sure that I had all of the knowledge to step out into the professional world before graduation.

Q: What is your biggest motivation?

A: I would say my passion for the arts is my motivation. Theater is something that I do for myself. I challenge myself to be a better performer each time I step on stage. I continue to work hard because of my love for performing and I will never stop working hard until I reach the top.

Q: What is your favorite style of musical theater?

A: I would say my favorite style of musical theater would be musical comedy. I love it when there is a strong sense of comedy in a show. To me, the jokes and bits never get old and it is always great to hear different crowds’ reactions.

image1 (1).jpeg

Adriana Negron (far right) performs in the musical "A Chorus Line."
Photo courtesy of Wang Qishu

Q: Briefly explain your experience in “A Chorus Line” in China?

A: My experience was life-changing. I got to sing to a large audience of around 2,000 people every night. I had the opportunity to work with many professionals in the business while expanding my knowledge of a different culture in China.

Q: What is your latest project?

A: My next big thing coming up is Senior Showcase. I hope to get signed with an agency that would like to represent me and help me find work in the future.

Q: What or who inspires you?

A: My latest inspiration is Baayork Lee. She was my director for “A Chorus Line” and an original cast member of the production. Baayork inspires me because she has had such a successful career despite her height. She never gave up on her dreams and she inspires me to do the same. I am also pretty small myself, so seeing that she could become successful makes me hopeful for my future.

image2.jpeg

Adriana Negron played the role of Diana Morales in the musical, "A Chorus Line."
Photo courtesy of Wang Qishu

Q: What is a quote or motto you live by?

A: The motto I live by is “Reach for the Stars.” This is the name of my mother’s dance studio so this saying has always been a part of my life. I love this phrase because it makes me want to continue to chase my dreams and never give up on working toward something, even if it seems unobtainable.

Q: What are your career goals after graduation?

A: After graduation, I would like to be signed with an agency. I would love to go back on tour or a cruise ship to explore the world. My overall goal is to be on Broadway.

Q: What artist would you like to meet and/or collaborate with?

A: I would love to collaborate with Chita Rivera. I have met her once before, but I would like to pick her brain and get to know more about her career and how she dominated in an industry where there are so few Latinas.

