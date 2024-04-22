FOCUSDemocracy: Our Election: How Late Night Television Handles The Election

It is a presidential election year, and that means in just a few months we will be bombarded with political commentary and coverage of the state of our country. It can be a little intimidating and overwhelming at times due to the large amounts of critical issues we are facing as a nation.

It may seem bleak at times, but there are ways that we can keep our spirits up and also get our election news effectively: late-night television.

Here are some of the best late-night shows to watch during the election.

“Saturday Night Live”

A true late-night classic. “Saturday Night Live” is a great place to get your news about the world if you are also in need of a laugh.

While people on the internet may not believe the new cast is doing the show justice, they produce some real winners now and then. Their most recent episode with Ryan Gosling was a hit and we see this as a turning point for the new cast and how they are starting to find what works for them.

By the fall, we should see them back on track and making the SNL greats proud.

But I think Weekend Update has consistently been doing a good job anyway and “Saturday Night Live” does the majority of their news and election-related jokes there.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Seth Meyers, one of “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update’s greatest hosts, has his late-night show on NBC. With hilarious monologues and his news segment “A Closer Look,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is a great show to help you stay educated during one of the most important periods for our country.

“The Daily Show”

“The Daily Show” is another great show to watch as it is a little less comedy and celebrity interviews and hones in on the political commentary and news aspect.

After host Trevor Noah left the show in 2022, “The Daily Show” has had a bunch of hosts since then, most notably Jon Stewart, who hosted the show from 1999-2015 and rejoined February of this year.

“The Daily Show” and its group of hilarious correspondents put on a program that is both informative and entertaining, even if you are not into politics.

One of “The Daily Show’s” best comedians, Jordan Klepper, is a star when it comes to political segments. His latest video, “Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s Criminal Trial & Meets Giuliani’s Son,” is a comedic hit.

It will be exciting to see what Klepper does in the fall when things start getting more heated.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Saving the best for last, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” is one of the best political commentary shows on air right now.

Comedian John Oliver, a “The Daily Show” alumni, is a political comedy icon and his show is one hundred percent worth the watch. It is informative, hilarious and eye-opening.

Oliver is one of the best hosts in the game right now. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” has won the Emmy for Variety Talk Series from 2016-2022, an incredible feat.

This show is one to keep your eye on.

In all, late-night TV is a great place to stay knowledgeable while also having a good laugh, and it is important to stay up to date as this election, like every election, is crucial.