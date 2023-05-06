FOCUSFashion: Films Where Style Helps Storytelling

It’s 7:45 a.m. and you waited until the morning of to pick out your outfit knowing dang well that your first class starts at 8:15 a.m. Within two minutes of searching for a fit, you say, “I swear I have nothing to wear.” Yet, things are flying out of the closet and the next thing you know, your room is buried in piles of clothes. Yes, I know the feeling. We’ve all been there.

So, if you’re looking for some inspiration, here are some of the most iconic fashion films to help you put together your next outfit. Hopefully, the day BEFORE your class.

1. “The Devil Wears Prada” (Amazon Prime Video)

Released almost 17 years ago, the instant classic “The Devil Wears Prada” is still making waves as the most stylish film of the 2000s. Adopted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel, the film examines the intricacies of a career in the cutthroat fashion industry. Fresh off of graduation, Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) lands a job as an assistant to magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who mirrors Vogue’s, Anna Wintour.

With a preconceived notion and skepticism that the fashion and magazine industry is superficial, Andy pays no mind to her style, wearing oversized sweaters and plain tees. That is, until she receives a much-needed makeover by none other than Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

Watching her transformation was almost like being front row at Paris Fashion Week. From her infamous Chanel boots and tweed blazer complimented by a Fendi purse to a double-breasted emerald coat lined with leopard print fur, it’s giving “who is she?” And of course, Miranda always had her iconic moments. Massive fur coats, pinstriped suits, and the iconic purple dress – she held it down.

“The Devil Wears Prada” has and always will be a staple for a preppy twist on business wear, street and office style.

2. “Sex and the City” (Hulu)

Womanhood, female friendships and dating – all things “Sex and the City” the show and movies embody.

Besides the show and movies being a cultural force that shifted the way society viewed womanhood, they have also established themselves as the mother of street style. Each of the characters, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), had their own vibes and sense of fashion.

Carrie gave us the confidence to step out of the house looking like a highlighter. From mixed prints and lingerie to graphic tees over prom dresses and fine jewelry, what one thought wouldn’t work actually worked. She was and is the moment.

Now Miss Samantha showed us it won’t hurt to show a little skin. Her fiery and bold personality was evident in statement outfits like hot pink pant suits and strapless sequined mini dresses.

Shifting to a more sophisticated side, Miranda and Charlotte stepped out with blazers layered with sleek turtlenecks, knee-length dresses, monochrome tones and belted coats.

Thanks to four women who kick-started trends and broke fashion rules, we now continuously have sartorial inspiration for our wardrobes.

3. “Clueless” (Apple TV)

28 years later and there’s only one iconic Y2K film that holds a special place in our hearts: “Clueless.” It has a popular Beverly Hills high-schooler, a clumsy friend, makeovers and a whole lot of playing cupid, yet the only thing that can’t seem to escape our minds is the fashion.

It was a crossover of thrift stores and high-end designers. Bold. Colorful. Preppy. From sweater vests and berets to stripes and animal prints, “Clueless” became our wardrobe goals.

The most famous outfit is Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) plaid Dolce & Gabbana skirt outfit. It’s still very much a staple today as many use it as a costume for Halloween and as inspiration for runway show designs. Other known looks include her gym outfit, the Calvin Klein dress and the Alaïa dress, all leading to slip dresses and biker shorts becoming our go-to statement pieces.

The male characters had their time to shine as well with their distinctive style of flannel shirts, “dad” jeans, bucket hats, sweatsuits, windbreakers and pleated pants.

Now more than ever, we, Gen Z, are tapping into our inner “Clueless” selves and hope to always be as stylish as the kids of Bronson Alcott High School.

4. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (Apple TV)

A classic known for its elegance and regality, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” doesn’t need an introduction.

Cat eye sunnies, a long monochrome black dress, and a stack of pearls are all one ever needs to establish great style. And of course, breakfast in hand.

If there’s one thing this iconic fashion film has taught us, it’s definitely that simplicity is the way to go. We aren’t all rich, but you can still keep up your appearance by accessorizing. It doesn’t take much to maintain a refined elegance.

5. “The Great Gatsby” (HBO Max)

“The Great Gatsby” explores the life of millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he pursues Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan), a woman he’s loved since his younger days.

While their love affair had everyone in awe, it was the fashion that really had the world wrapped around their fingers. The film takes place during the roaring twenties aka the “flapper era,” which was a time of glitz and glamour, it was simple yet luxurious.

Women abandoned their corsets and allowed their skirts to rise just above their knees giving a risque aura. Men kicked their top hats and long coats to the curb, replacing them with sleek and comfortable tuxedos. Feathered hair pieces, fringed clothing, diamonds – they had it all.

Along with fashion upgrades, women cut their hair to resemble a chic bob cut. And this hairdo is creeping its way back in as Hailey Bieber is the latest celebrity to make the chop.

But whether it’s Kris Jenner’s 60th birthday party or a wedding theme, the 1920s style is unique and continues to thrive to this day.

Before you go ransacking your closet, think again. Fashion has so many different layers. All it takes is a little bit of exploring and experimenting and you’ll find your style.