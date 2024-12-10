“Rock Bottom” Is A Refreshing and Resonant Original Musical

What happens when you reach Rock Bottom? Why, you receive a postcard of course! At least, that is what happens in Players: A Programming Board of the SGA’s student-made original musical, “Rock Bottom.”

Running from Nov. 22 to 24, “Rock Bottom” follows Grace, a newcomer to the titular town, promising her a second chance and opportunity to leave her past behind. As Grace learns more about the town, she discovers herself and the mysteries that lie within.

Senior computer science major Ian Love was inspired to write “Rock Bottom” after writing a piece of music for a show during his sophomore year. “I had a conversation with my friends about just the joy of being alive and being human, and that kind of manifested itself into Rock Bottom.”

“Rock Bottom” is Love’s directorial debut, fully written and directed by himself. “It has been a big learning curve,” he said. “But it has just been the best process that I could have ever asked for.”

Senior linguistics and theater studies major Sarah Snow plays Ephrem, the mayor of Rock Bottom. Her character is one of the most showstopping and complex in the musical, and a role she absolutely adored. “I’ve never played a character that didn’t already have an easy blueprint, so to build it from the ground up with the help of Ian and the whole production team, to sort of build the whole world outside of Ephrem as well as Ephrem herself was just so creative and fun to see come to life.”

Another standout performance comes from Kelly Clark as Malik, the librarian of the town. Her introductory song “Human History” hits home especially in the current climate, with themes of the fight for good against evil and finding comfort in the fact that the light will always prevail.

“The Sun Will Rise Again” allows Clark to show her full range as a performer, with powerful vocals and emotion telling the story of the loss of Malik’s son that brought me to tears. Clark also did an excellent job opening night amid technical difficulties, with improvised comedy and a cappella vocals that impressed me immensely.

Kye Moraghan truly shines as Grace, with the sheer sadness and desperation in her introductory song “The Light at the End of the Hall” making the number a clear standout. Her character was easy to empathize with and root for: a pure, good soul, fighting for justice, making her getting her happy ending all the more satisfying.

Kaz Charles’ Ferryman did an excellent job narrating leading audiences in. Charles is simultaneously cryptic yet theatrical and humorous. His facial expressions and silly dance moves were a welcome levity from the heavier themes of the show, adding levels of depth to his character that were seen even more on further viewings.

The choreography of the show was mesmerizing. Seeing the ensemble move so seamlessly, whether they were lifting a fellow actor, acting as a barrier or moving in tandem was so satisfying to watch.

The lighting of the show was also very impressive, with color theory being used to represent the concepts of good versus evil, free will versus control and complacency, and trying to decide what is truly right in a world where the lines of good and evil are oh so blurred.

The twist ending of “Rock Bottom” was one that was unexpected and something to think about. Love expertly tackles themes that are incredibly relevant in the modern world, such as fighting for what is right rather than giving into complacency and control. The realization that many would rather forget, face monotony, give in rather than fighting back is a theme that I will be contemplating for days to come.

“Rock Bottom” is an original musical that is incredibly admirable, with powerful music and vocals, actors that are incredible on and off stage and twists and turns that will ring in my head for years to come. Love’s directorial debut is not one to forget and is a welcome newcomer in an age of constant revivals and shows based on preexisting content.