Student Artist Profile: Lance Trusty

After discovering Lance Trusty’s remarkable talent at a Montclair State University Open Mic Night, I knew he was going to be a star. He shined that night and was quite the memorable performer. I described him as having “suave dance moves and a soothing voice.”

Trusty is a senior television and digital media major at Montclair State, where he has also branched out into writing, producing and performing music.

While he does have a passion for music, Trusty dreams of working in a television studio.

“I just want to go work at a studio, or do a bunch of side jobs or just freelance work,” Trusty said. “Just stuff [like that] because I think I’m pretty good at editing.”

His time at Montclair State has given him experience, opportunities and connections for the journey he will embark on after graduation. Being a television production major, creating and telling stories comes naturally to Trusty.

“I’ve always just found it interesting when, the people I listen to, how their stories kind of pushed them to make music or how they just [have] been naturally gifted at some things,” Trusty said. “I was really just inspired. In high school, there’ll be times where I didn’t know what to do, after my high school, college and all that. So, music was just something I picked up.”

In his debut album “Gas Clouds Above The Park Bench Where We Kissed,” Trusty is telling the story of his life, love and a dystopian tale under his stage name UPinTheAiR.

“[One thing it] kind of taught me [was] what you see [and] what you read has an effect — how you perceive it,” Trusty said. “The capitalization is like that because I could have had it be all spaced out like ‘Up In The Air’ or like ‘upintheair’ and lowercase, but I kind of wanted to have more impact when people look at it and be like, ‘Oh, like why is it like that?'”

The story behind the album is two people sitting on a park bench and talking about what’s going to happen in life. The album will be over 10 tracks along with some dialogue and interviews intertwined within the record.

Trusty’s favorite song on the album is “Sour Diesel” because it pushes him vocally and musically. “Sour Diesel” is a perfect blend of drums, guitar and bass along with soulful vocals.

He also gave a shoutout to his two close friends, Simon Hardhat and fellow artist Vonilla, who have inspired him to be a more creative artist.

“They [are] just two people who just took me to the next step musically and show me that I could do more than what I was doing before,” Trusty said. “Before, I was just rapping over a beat or just not really pushing myself [when] making music. They showed me how to make more [of] art.”

Two more of Trusty’s friends, who are both senior sound design majors at Montclair State, Mark Szvetecz and Alex Damas, gave insight into Trusty’s work ethic and his growth as an artist.

“Within seconds of meeting [Trusty], I saw where he was going,” Szvetecz said. “At the time, I was only working as a recording and mix engineer as well as a producer for a few years. After only meeting him a few times, he blew my expectations away and always seems to amaze me with anything he delivers. Sitting with him and talking as a friend in the studio without recording makes the process that much more enjoyable because it’s not just about the track. It’s about the whole day with him.”

Damas was also able to chime in with his own experience with Trusty.

“[Trusty] is one of the best artists I’ve encountered,” Damas said. “Anytime we work, I am constantly in awe of his ear for the right melody or cadence or flow. I’ve seen his progression over this last year and have been floored by the progress he’s made. It’s to the point where he has literally made one of my favorite songs of the year.”

“Gas Clouds Above The Park Bench Where We Kissed,” debuts in May 2022.