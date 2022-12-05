Students React to the 2023 Grammy Nominations

It’s that time of year again. Award season has officially started, and the 2023 Grammy nominations announcement is the beginning of it all. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced their nominations for all categories on a livestream that featured presenters like Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend and Smokey Robinson. As always, the nominations created a buzz online as many shared their thoughts and opinions regarding what got nominated, who they predict will win or who got snubbed.

The usual artists the Recording Academy loves like Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Brandi Carlile all had a good Tuesday. Beyonce ranks at the top with nine nominations, including album, record and song of the year. Her number of nominations now ties her with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated acts in history, with 88 each. Following behind Beyonce is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven.

Montclair State University students shared their thoughts about the nominations and the Grammys overall.

Rashel Gonzalez, a junior family science and human development major, is rooting for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

“I feel like it’s not even just because he’ll make history with that, but I feel like it is well deserved from the attention grabbed from the English speaking community as well,” Gonzalez said.

Bad Bunny has made history as his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the first ever Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year.

Gonzalez is also impressed with Beyonce’s accomplishments this year.

“I feel like that’s bada** because she’s a mother and everything with like three kids now,” Gonzalez said.

Mackenzie Horvath, a junior environmental science major, doesn’t listen to many of the nominated artists, but she believes that popularity will and should play into who ultimately wins.

“Adele, I’ve listened to a lot over the years,” Horvath said. “I think she’s very talented. But not that her time has passed because I don’t think it has, but at the same time, Harry Styles is the hot, new big thing this year. So I think that there’s a very high possibility that he will win, and I do think he deserves to win.”

She feels similarly about Taylor Swift who is nominated for song of the year for her song “All Too Well (10 minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

“She’s also another one like Harry Styles,” Horvath said. “Just a big influence on our generation.”

Nikki Lopez, a junior majoring in psychology, feels disappointed in the nominations.

“Honestly, I feel like a lot of artists were failed in recognition, and [the Grammys] have definitely turned into a joke of some sort,” Lopez said.

Lopez thought the biggest surprise of all was “abcdefu” by GAYLE getting nominated for song of the year.

“That was complete shocker for me,” Lopez said.

Regarding the general field categories, album, song and record of the year, Lopez is rooting for Adele.

“For this year, I think Adele deserves the hype,” Lopez said.

As always, the Grammy nominations have created a mixed bag of emotions and thoughts from the public, who now has to wait until Feb. 5, 2023, to see who wins. Which will surely create an even bigger conversation.