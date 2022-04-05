Students React to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

After the coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron surge caused a delay, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place on April 3 and was hosted by the previous year’s host, South African comedian and “Late Night” host, Trevor Noah.

It was a big night for acts like Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars), Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste who each took home multiple awards.

Silk Sonic took home four awards, including record and song of the year for their number one hit, “Leave the Door Open.” Rodrigo took home best new artist, best pop vocal album for her 2021 debut “SOUR” and best pop solo performance for her debut single, “Driver’s License.”

Going into the night, Batiste was the most nominated artist with 11 nominations. He left with five of them, including a surprising win for album of the year for “We Are.”

Montclair State University students shared their thoughts about these artists’ accomplishments and the overall ceremony.

Mateo Paredes-Barchus, an undecided freshman, enjoyed the awards.

“It was a pretty good show,” Paredes-Barchus said. “From Silk Sonic of course opening up, it was a great, great performance.”

Paredes-Barchus supported Rodrigo’s best new artist win.

“Yeah she should have won,” Paredes-Barchus said. “She has been putting out a lot of good hits.”

Ashley Campos, a junior communication and media studies major, also enjoyed the show even though she missed some of the big performances early on.

“I missed the first half-hour, and everything else after that was really slow-paced,” Campos said. “I didn’t really know much, like the performers and presenters. Also, the way they presented the awards, at one point I thought, ‘Are they going to present any more awards for the night?’ It wasn’t paced very well from what I can tell.”

But similar to Paredes-Barchus, Campos agrees with Rodrigo’s wins.

“I thought ‘SOUR’ was a cute album, and I just thought it was fun,” Campos said. “As far as the other nominees go, I’m not mad that she won.”

Batiste wouldn’t have gotten Campos’ vote for album of the year, though.

“I would have been okay with Billie Eilish winning,” Campos said. “I really liked ‘Happier Than Ever.'”

Out of all the performances, Campos’ favorite was Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

“I tuned into the show just in time for Lil Nas X’s performance, which I thought was fun,” Campos said. “He brought out [Harlow] and did the whole dance for the clap line. Yeah, it was fun.”

Paige Blaier, a sophomore film and television major, enjoyed the ceremony.

“I liked [the awards],” Blaier said. “I didn’t like it as much as previous years, but it was definitely better than last year and the year before.”

Her favorite performances of the night also included Lil Nas X and Harlow, as well as Rodrigo.

“I love [Harlow],” Blaier said. “I’m obsessed with him. So anything he does, I will probably love. [Rodrigo] was good, but I feel like performers this year overall, I just didn’t really love any of [them].”

Blaier did not think Batiste would have won album of the year.

“[‘We Are’ is] a good album, but no one saw it coming,” Blaier said. “I was thinking [Eilish’s] ‘Happier Than Ever,’ [Lil Nas X’s] ‘Montero,’ maybe ‘SOUR.'”

She is, however, excited about some of the other winners.

“I’m happy [Rodrigo] won something,” Blaier said. “I’m happy she got her accolades. ‘Kiss Me More’ winning was great. It was so funny that [Doja Cat] was in the bathroom when they won. I love that moment.”

Regarding some of the night’s snubs, like Eilish going home empty-handed, Blaier shared her love for the artist but felt it may have been for the best.

“I’m obsessed with her,” Blaier said. “But she won a lot two years in a row, and her first year she got everything. So I feel like it may have made her feel good to not win something. Maybe since the attention was off of her, other artists who deserve to win were able to get that attention.”

This year, the Grammys lived up to their notoriety, proving they are still relevant no matter what some people think.