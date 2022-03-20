‘The Adam Project’ Is an Enjoyable but Ordinary Movie

Netflix teamed up with Skydance Media and 21 Laps Entertainment to bring us a film that seemed to have great potential but turned out to be more of the same.

“The Adam Project,” a movie with sci-fi elements, action, adventure and a bit of comedy, was released on March 11. It is currently in the top 10 most popular movies in the country.

The film introduces us to Adam Reed, played by Walker Scobell, a 12-year-old boy who is deeply scarred by the death of his father. He is constantly bullied at school and has a distant relationship with his mother. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the future version of himself, played by Ryan Reynolds. The two team up to accomplish an important mission.

The chemistry between the two actors brings Adam to life. While there are moments where you are touched by seeing the two of them together onscreen, there are also scenes where their jokes and gaffes make you laugh.

Scobell’s performance is impressive, considering this is his first major film role. He’s a charismatic and funny kid. His jokes and intelligence during the movie undoubtedly give him a touch of tenderness in all the scenes he appears in. Despite being a bit rude in several scenes, his personality doesn’t become annoying.

While the film is entertaining, as many of these scenes are accompanied by punch jokes and sarcastic humor, the movie also did a great job handling sentimental scenes. It takes initiative to talk about sensitive topics such as death and the loss of a loved one. These topics could be delved into more, though what we get still meets the movie’s goal.

Despite the mentioned positive aspects, several details make “The Adam Project” a bit repetitive of what we’ve seen before in other films.

The movie’s explanation regarding time travel and how it works is not deeply explored through science. You might like this movie if you’re not too strict with the sci-fi genre and “Back to the Future” movies. Otherwise, the film could be a bit disappointing.

The plot is predictable. From the beginning of the movie, you already have an idea of the direction it’s taking. There are some moments where it gets boring because there is nothing new or surprising.

The only rescuable aspects related to this point are the battles, technology and special effects. Even though they are not innovative, they do get your attention during particular scenes.

Another downside to the film is the villain, Maya Sorian, played by Catherine Keener, who is one of the least developed characters of all. She does not have enough background or a distinct personality. Maya merely fulfilled the goal of being the bad guy of the story to eventually be defeated.

“The Adam Project” does a decent job of entertaining and moving you. Even though you’ll enjoy watching it, it isn’t groundbreaking and you’ll likely forget about it soon after watching.