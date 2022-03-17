‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime’: Family and Neurodiversity

Disclaimer: As said in a joint statement between Montclair State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the Center for Autism and Early Childhood Mental Health, “This production is based on a fictional character, whom the author does not identify as an individual diagnosed with autism. Although some of his tendencies align with the diagnostic characteristics of an autism spectrum diagnosis, he is not representative of all people with this diagnosis. People with this diagnosis are more likely to be victims of violence or bullying than perpetrators.”

As the Department of Theatre and Dance collaborates with the Center for Autism and Early Childhood Mental Health to open its spring production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” on March 18 at Memorial Auditorium, Montclair State students Alex Key, Ethan Metz and Andrew Linden, BFA theatre majors with concentrations in acting, reflect on the emotional weight of playing the family of a neurodivergent son.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a neurodivergent teen with an inquisitive mind and a love for mathematics, and his journey navigating a neurotypical world. His journey begins when the neighbor’s dog is unexpectedly murdered. He takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the culprit. As Christopher embarks further into his investigation, he discovers life-altering secrets about his family that he must learn to cope with.

Linden, who is in his junior year and plays Christopher, noted the challenges of portraying his character.

“Playing Christopher is genuinely the most demanding role I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Linden said. “There are so many ups and so many deep, deep lows that this character experiences throughout the run of this less than two-and-a-half-hour show.”

He has allowed this aspect of his role to push him as an actor.

“The whole dilemma of being an actor is learning how to separate all of that emotional baggage that these characters come with from yourself,” Linden said. “As draining as it can be, it’s just as rewarding if not more.”

Key, a senior, plays Judy Boone, Christopher’s mother, who she describes as a dreamer.

“She kind of has an idealistic world in her head about the way she wants to be treated romantically,” Key said. “I think she fantasizes a lot about having that perfect world in her head.”

Judy’s world is far from perfect, which is an aspect Key is constantly reminded of while getting into character. Embodying Judy has also taught Key an insightful lesson about love.

“She’s taught me how to love people in a way that they need to be loved,” Key said. “My character is suffering a lot because she’s not getting that from the person she loves most. So she’s trying to figure out a way to get Christopher the love that she feels for him without trying to hurt him in any way.”

On the other hand, Metz, who is also a senior, plays a character who does not tend to romanticize the world as Judy does. Ed Boone, Christopher’s father, is characterized by Metz as very protective and paranoid due to his own experiences.

“[Ed] has witnessed a lot of uncomfortable and depressing situations in his life that he doesn’t want Christopher to go through,” Metz said. “It’s him doing his best to shield Christopher from traumatic and depressing experiences.”

Both characters display complex personalities which affect the way their son feels loved by them. Linden provided his perspective on how Christopher wants to be loved by Judy and Ed.

“In Christopher’s perfect world, he would be loved by Judy and Ed exactly how he wants to be, at a distance, but enough of a distance that he is still protected, loved and needed,” Linden said.

With Ed being a character with a significant amount of emotional trauma, Metz must channel those darker emotions while playing him.

“I have these monologues that are very [emotionally taxing to go through],” Metz said. “Why I do the things that I do to Christopher, explaining myself to Christopher, not getting through to him and then we’ll go on break for 15 minutes. I’m just there with those thoughts, and I have to try to calm myself down.”

Despite the challenging nature of their roles, Linden, Key and Metz have been able to take their respective roles and make them their own. In their time with this show and the Montclair State University BFA Acting Program, Key and Metz have learned valuable lessons on what it means to embody a character, which they leave for future actors to learn from.

Metz has learned that if any actor can authentically relate to the role they’re playing, they will always find a way to be that character.

“It’s not about your own idea of who the character is, it’s who you are and what you bring to the character that develops it,” Metz said. “So not ignoring where you came from, how you grew up, your parents and what they’ve taught you. If you ignore all those things, you won’t be able to fully grasp who you are playing.”

Key feels it helps to be your truest self with that character so it becomes less of a challenge to tap into.

“It’s easier to connect with others that way because you’re just being yourself as well as another character,” Key said. “So it doesn’t feel like we’re putting on a mask or costume. It’s just easier to get into it that way.”